Home page politics

Of: Linus Prien

Split

Vladimir Putin © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev

Many have accused Russia of committing war crimes in the Ukraine war. A former judge believes trials against Russian soldiers are quite possible.

Borodyanka – Several mass graves have been found in Ukraine in recent weeks. The assumptions that Russia committed war crimes in the escalating Ukraine conflict became increasingly plausible. Wolfgang Schomburg, a former judge at the International Criminal Court, assumed that a trial regarding possible war crimes could be promising. Schomburg said that in an interview Bayern 2 radio world.

Ukraine War: Signs of torture on corpses in Borodyanka

According to Ukrainian sources, nine bodies of civilians have been found in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Borodjanka near Kyiv, some of which show signs of torture. “These people were killed by the occupiers and some of the victims show signs of torture,” said local police chief Andriy Nebitov on Thursday night on Facebook.

“Two 35-year-old men lay in a pit and a 15-year-old girl next to them,” Nebitov explained. In another pit, the security forces discovered the bodies of six people who “could be identified as residents of the city”. The Russian military knowingly shot civilians “who did not resist,” the police chief said. Coroners and investigators also inspected the two pits.

Ukraine war: what a process could be about

A potential trial would be directed against the Russian military. It would be about crimes against humanity, as the former judge explained. These include premeditated killings and rapes. Two accusations repeatedly leveled at Russian troops. The expert went on to say that it is helpful to have the names and numbers of units and individuals. This makes it easier to track down perpetrators. Nevertheless, legal proceedings are currently still extremely unlikely.

War in Ukraine: Expert hopes for secret arrest warrant against Putin

The expert confirmed that an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin was possible. However, it is extremely unlikely that the head of the Kremlin will be found in Moscow. Nevertheless: “He would not be the first to answer as a state leader.” Such arrest warrants would therefore mostly remain secret, so that the person concerned would not find out about it. A secret arrest warrant could then be executed, for example, on future trips abroad by the Kremlin boss. He added: “We have also seen successful kidnappings from other states.” There are certainly possibilities, the expert said. (lp/afp)