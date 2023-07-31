Home page politics

Bona Hyun

Rheinmetall is said to have maintained business relations with Russia long after the annexation of Crimea. © Philipp Schulze/David Young/dpa (montage)

Research is intended to reveal new details about Rheinmetall’s business relationships with Russia. The group takes a stand against IPPEN.MEDIA.

Düsseldorf – The armaments company Rheinmetall has so far been able to benefit from the Ukraine war, but has been criticized for alleged business relationships with Russia. According to official sources, the company has not supplied any military products to Russia since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, and after the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, civilian business was also discontinued. But new documents raise doubts about the representation.

Documents reveal: Rheinmetall in distress because of secret business relationships?

research by Business Insider According to reports, Rheinmetall maintained business relations with Aviastok long after the annexation of Crimea. The company got involved in the relationships in a 2018 contract detained. Aviastok is said to be loud Business Insider be a Russian subsidiary of Rheinmetall.

The contract states that Aviastok may represent Rheinmetall in the marketing and sale of so-called ground launch devices until December 2021. With the MSU 200, Rheinmetall manufactures one of the most powerful ground launch vehicles in the world. The German group has been selling this for a long time to the Russian company Aviaistok, which resells it in Russia under the name AIST-6 Business Insider.

Rheinmetall comments on allegations: “All business with Russia stopped in 2022”

As can be seen from Russian customs data, the armaments group continued to deliver ground launch devices to Aviaistok until 2021, reports Business Insider. On request from IPPEN.MEDIA According to the press office: “Rheinmetall did not do any business with Russian armaments companies after the annexation of Crimea.” In spring 2022, Rheinmetall made the entrepreneurial decision to stop all business with Russia. “Rheinmetall no longer generates any sales with Russia,” it says.

However, Rheinmetall conceded: “There were only isolated activities in the civilian automotive sector and in ground launch devices (air start units). Deliveries were always made with official approval from the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control.”

Business Insider When asked, Rheinmetall explained that in the course of regular sales work in 2018, a cooperation with the Russian company Aviaistok was established and that the focus was on civilian business. The business was handled through a subsidiary in Canada until 2021.

Rheinmetall apparently involved in deals with Russia after the Ukraine war

But not only the period of activities of the ground launch devices is said to have been longer than assumed. Subsidiary and spare parts dealer MS Motorservice also apparently did business with Russia long after the Ukraine war. According to Rheinmetall, MS Motorservice sold the products to Russian wholesalers, among others, who arranged for collection and import into the state.

The last provision was made in June 2022, Rheinmetall announced in June. These were transactions within the framework of existing contracts that had been processed and in which the provision of the goods had dragged on until June. The reason for the delay was the time-consuming and complex official testing and approval procedures. However, new information from an Indian data provider shows that Russian customs recorded imports of spare parts from Rheinmetall subsidiary MS Motorservice from Germany in Russia even until mid-2023. According to these data, the Rheinmetall company hired a company to deliver the parts to Russia.

Rheinmetall can benefit from the Ukraine war

Rheinmetall manufactures a wide range of armaments. According to research by the ZDF Almost 1.5 billion euros in sales in 2022. Because of ammunition is particularly in demand during the Ukraine war. The Ukraine puts its annual need for artillery ammunition at around one million rounds. This exceeds the current capacities of the industry.

“We can produce almost half of this artillery ammunition. We can increase from 300,000 to 450,000 shots,” said Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger loudly ZDF. A few days ago, the armaments company announced that it would also have Leopard tanks and other military equipment repaired in Ukraine in the future. (bohy)