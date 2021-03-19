The Union is in crisis and that in the super election year 2021. The FDP has analyzed the situation of the CDU / CSU in an internal paper and predicts a dramatic development.

Berlin – In the elections in Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the CDU had to cope with historic election defeats, and that in the year of the general election. Not only does the Union draw its conclusions from the poor results, the FDP has also analyzed the state elections internally. The parliamentary manager of the FDP parliamentary group, Marco Buschmann, has, according to information from Berlin daily mirror drafted the internal analysis. The results of the FDP paint a bleak picture for the Union.

CDU election debacle: Analysis of the FDP – Is the Union threatened with a “political explosion”?

The corruption and secondary income affairs of the Union will have dramatic consequences for the CDU / CSU, it says in the document of the FDP that the Berlin daily mirror is present. The letter even speaks of a “political explosion”. The poor election results in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate are the beginning of an even bigger crisis and the Union could become a powder keg. “Nevertheless, these dramatic electoral defeats by the Union have so far only hinted at the potential consequences of the current corruption affairs,” the FDP said in the letter. The reason for this is the high number of postal votes, because many people had already voted before the Union affair came to light. However, the FDP also makes it clear in the letter that there is now no room for “schadenfreude”.

The mask affair has shaken the Union and is drawing ever larger circles. At the center of the scandal are Georg Nüßlein (formerly CSU) and Nikolas Löbel (formerly CDU), both of whom have already left their parties. But more suspects follow. The state parliament member and former Minister of Justice Alfred Sauter has also come into the focus of the investigation. Various rooms of the CSU politician were searched on Wednesday. The Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating “because of the initial suspicion of bribery and bribery of elected officials”. However, one must not forget that the presumption of innocence still applies.

Union in crisis: FDP politician calculates “current explosive charge” from CDU / CSU

The political situation in the Union is delicate. In the internal analysis of the FDP, Buschmann emphasized that the creation of the “current explosive charge” of the Union is easy to calculate. Before the corona pandemic, the CDU / CSU had repeatedly slumped to 25 percent in the polls. “This substantial weakness of the Union has been masked by socio-psychological effects in the Corona crisis,” it continues in the letter from the FDP. In a crisis it is customary for citizens to trust their heads of government and to gather around them. This can be seen in many countries during the Corona crisis.

In addition, Angela Merkel had a good image at the beginning of the pandemic, which had an impact on other areas and concealed the government’s weaknesses. “Both effects together formed a kind of halo or halo of the Union,” continues Marco Buschmann. This trust in politics during the peak of the pandemic has now collapsed due to the Union’s scandals. “This mixture of hard contrasts between the leap of faith and the reality of the governing parties CDU and CSU reacts to political explosives,” says the FDP analysis. The latest polls from the Union and the poor results of the state elections seem to support the theories of the FDP.

List of rubric lists: © Gregor Bauernfeind / dpa / picture alliance