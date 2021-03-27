Dubai (Union)

The horse “Secret Ambition” proved to Nasser Askar that he was up to his ambition, when he defeated the powerful in the second half for a distance of 1600 meters for the Godolphin Mile title, which was awarded 750,000 dollars, under the supervision of Satish Simar and the leadership of Taj Ushi, to give Libya the first victory on the evening of the Dubai World Cup.

The “Secret Ambition”, who was the first horse owned by Nasser Askar, did not leave the opportunity for his competitors from the beginning, as he took a good position to maneuver after his launch from Gate (2), and he remained motivated and waiting for the appropriate opportunity to launch, which came deep in the line.

And “Secret Ambition” led by his usual knight Oshi strongly to the front, and kept away from his rivals until reaching the finish line, ahead of the “Golden Goal” of Del Bernan, and under the supervision of Doug Watson and the leadership of Sam Hitchcot.

And the champion cut the race distance in 1:35:36 minutes, while “Avant Jadre” by Galvinstein Farm came in third place, supervised by De Delgado, and led by Louis Cees.

Nasser Askar, the owner of the horse “Secret Ambition”, winner of the first place for the second half, Godolphin Mile, expressed his happiness at achieving the first place, noting that it was not a surprise to him, saying: “The knight did well, and the horse is also very good, and I am very happy with what has been achieved in This was an exciting run, but Secret Ambition delivered an excellent race. ”

He added, “Participating in the Dubai World Cup is an ambition for any owner, and in this race it has achieved more than ambition, and my love for horses continues, and I follow every small and large horse for horses, but I do not interfere in the work of the riders.”

The knight trainer Taj Auchi gave the horse’s victory «Secret Ambition» to the spirit of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and said: The deceased was the one who brought me to Dubai in the year 2000, and on the horse’s authority he said: The first horse owned by the owner Nasser Askar is considered, and this victory is the culmination of efforts. Coach Satish Simar and the staff.

Second half

Category: Godolphin Mile Class II

Award: $ 750,000

Sponsored by: Mohammed Bin Rashid City District 1

Distance: 1600 meters

Floor: sandy

Winner: Secret Ambition

Owner: Nasser Askar

Knight: Ushi’s crown

Coach: Satish Simar

Timing: 1:35:36 min