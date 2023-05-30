Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

A tourist boat capsized on Lake Maggiore (Italy) on Sunday evening. Four people died in the accident – among the victims were secret agents.

Rome – A birthday party ended in a fatal accident on Lake Maggiore (Italy). A tourist boat capsized on Sunday evening. Passengers and crew landed in the freezing cold water. According to eyewitness accounts, the boat sank quickly. Some passengers were able to swim to the shore about 150 meters away, others were rescued by boats from the lake. For four people, however, any help came too late. Two women and two men died, including the captain’s wife – a 50-year-old Russian woman. The three other fatalities worked for the secret service.

Fatal boat accident on Lake Maggiore: secret service agents celebrate their birthday

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said one of the fatalities was a man “in his 50s” from Israel who used to work in the security forces. In addition, a 62-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman died, both of whom worked for an Italian secret service, according to the Italian authorities. “The two employees, who belong to the intelligence service, attended a social gathering organized to mark the birthday of a member of the group,” it said.

Ten survivors of the boat accident were on a military plane on their way to Tel Aviv on Monday morning, the Italian newspaper reports La Republica. The Italians were “hastily” evacuated from emergency rooms and hotels.

Tourist boat capsizes on Lake Maggiore. Rescue divers and helicopter crews search for missing persons (May 28) and recover four dead. © Twitter screenshot Vigili del Fuoco

Hurricane and storm: 16-meter tourist boat capsizes on Lake Maggiore

The tourist boat sailed on Lake Maggiore off the coast near Lisanza at the southern end of the lake on Sunday evening (May 28). According to initial findings, the boat was surprised by a storm with strong wind and hail. Apparently, a hurricane caught the houseboat “Gouria” and capsized it. There were 23 people on board, including two crew members. However, local media reports that there was only room for a maximum of 15 people on the 16-meter boat. This had an impact on the maneuverability of the boat under normal circumstances – as well as in stormy weather.

A “concrete weather warning” was not known, said the mayor of Sesto Calende, Giovanni Buzzi, the Italian newspaper La Republica on Monday (May 29). Even the civil protection confirmed that to him. The houseboat (built in 1982) left Sesto Calende on Sunday evening before capsizing and sinking.

Four dead after a boat accident on Lake Maggiore – investigations are ongoing

The public prosecutor’s office must clarify whether the weather was the main cause of the deadly boat accident. In the civil protection bulletin of May 28 at 12:27 p.m. there was probably a severe weather warning for the Varese lakes and the foothills of the Alps, reports the Italian TV broadcaster Sky tg24. Also whether maintenance work had been carried out regularly on the houseboat. The fatalities should also be examined. (ml)