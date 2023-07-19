Wanda Nara in January 2020. Massimo Insabato (Getty Images)

In Argentina, a country where soccer is religion, the wives of the players are revered or hated from magazines and gossip programs. They are known as booties, for the soap opera of the same name that fictionalized those overloaded lives of Gucci and Luis Vuitton, which take place —with their suitcases always prepared— among luxurious residences, boxes at football stadiums and first-class trips. Among them reigns without rival Wanda Nara (Buenos Aires, 36 years old). The model, businesswoman and television presenter shows her life on a daily basis the more than 16 million fans who follow her on Instagram. She narrates family scenes of her with her five children, trips for pleasure and business and the details of each fight and media reconciliation with her second husband, Mauro Icardi, the Argentine star of Turkey’s Galatasaray. Everything she publishes becomes news. But last week her networks went off. In the midst of silence, it was learned that she had been hospitalized and since then the tabloids have not talked about anything other than her health problems, about which her environment maintains great secrecy.

This Monday, after a week without news, the model reappeared to give her version. She said that she is at home, that she follows the recommendations of the specialists and asked the media for privacy about her illness. “On Wednesday I decided on my own to have a routine analysis, as I usually do every time I travel or once a year. Some values ​​went wrong and I made the decision to be hospitalized to complement with other check-ups that went well. On Thursday, also on my own, I withdrew from that clinic to carry out more studies in a specialized place. I did it looking to contribute more information to the results of my first studies”, Nara wrote.

The MasterChef presenter pointed out that “like all moms” she tried to hide her fear from her children about what was happening, especially since she still did not lack an accurate diagnosis. But 24 hours after the first study, the minors heard from one of Argentina’s best-known journalists that her mother suffered from leukemia. “Medicine is not exact,” Nara criticized days after her legion of followers had done it for her amid a wave of unconfirmed rumors. “I’m waiting for more tests,” she added, without revealing the ailment she suffers from. The message is accompanied by a selfie in which she appears without makeup from a car.

The illness of the Argentinian botinera has achieved what seemed impossible: that her husband and her ex, the also soccer player Maximiliano López, put aside their differences. Icardi postponed her return to training to take care of Nara, while López traveled from London to Buenos Aires to take care of the three children they had together.

López and Icardi were friends and teammates at Sampdoria. López, nine years older, adopted his compatriot when he arrived in Milan in 2011. He made her part of his family, put him in his house. The relationship exploded in 2013 when, in the middle of the separation between López and Wanda, Icardi began a torrid affair with her that included the exchange of romantic posts on social networks and the marriage announcement a few months later. In a world where machismo is as deep-rooted as in Argentine soccer, Icardi’s betrayal closed the doors of the team led by Messi and earned him such widespread social condemnation that icarded It became synonymous in Argentina with cheating on a friend with his wife.

Icardi’s villainous role in local show business had a second season in 2021, when it emerged that he had been unfaithful to Nara with actress Eugenia China Suarez. “Another family that you charged for a bitch,” shot the model on Instagram. That phrase triggered rivers of ink in the media about the furtive meeting between the soccer player and the actress in a Paris hotel. The news was seasoned with thousands of insults against Icardi and, above all, against Suárez, while the explosive breakup of the blended family took place.

The separation lasted a few months. Nara forgave him and since then they have moved away again and reconciled so many times that no one is sure if their fights are reality or a fiction fabricated as media entertainment, like the romances attributed to both in the middle. But in line with Shakira’s feminist anthem — “Women no longer cry, women bill” — Nara has boosted her business profile amid the uncertainty of marriage. In addition to continuing as Icardi’s representative, she has launched a line of cosmetics and has achieved success on Italian and Argentine television.

His fall occurs when he was at the top of his professional career. The seriousness of the selfie in which he confirms that he is going through some health problem contrasts with the previous one, from July 10. In it he posed on the bed to the Messi the day after having won the highest Argentine award for television, a Martín Fierro. Celebrities from all over the country and more than 50,000 fans have sent him messages of encouragement in the last few hours for his speedy recovery.

