The seconds turn into decades when the firm tile of the home, the path that unites us, totters like a paper boat in an ocean storm. The first tremor lasted only a moment, the instant of adrenaline. The second earthquake remains anchored in the collective memory as a gigantic explosion. A full stop in the form of an unusual outburst at ground level that crumbled much of the sky, as the Gauls feared, and stopped the hands of church clocks and the compass of all Lorca just before seven in the afternoon of that fateful Wednesday.

The first shock prepared mousetraps in the streets when the second brutal blow came. Two buildings collapsed completely and many others partially and fatally collapsed for Juana, Antonia, María Dolores, Juan, Domingo, Rafael, Pedro José and Raúl, who at the age of 14 had his whole life ahead of him. And for Emilia, who was only a month away from giving birth to her second child. They were the worst unemployed by the earthquakes, and whose memory can never be buried in the Region no matter how heavy and pandemic the rubble may be. How to forget Antonia, Toñi for family and friends, who saved her two children with her own body from the rain of bricks and concrete. How can he not remember, without getting emotional, the force with which Sergio grabbed the remains of the salami sandwich that his father had prepared for him a few minutes before a three-story building fell on them. The snack had turned into a ball of dust and stones when the doctor María José Carrillo brought the boy out of hell. An indigestible mass of horror and hope that Toñi’s young son clung to “as if it were life itself,” recalled the 061 professional with far fewer smiles than tears.

The history of the Lorca earthquake will continue to be irretrievably marked, for many decades, by the lives that were lost and the pain of their loved ones, which is the pain of the entire Region. For the more than 300 injured, many of them still with terrible consequences that are not always visible. It is the history that repeats itself and the pulse that accelerates when a large tonnage truck crosses a street and the small vibration rescues the worst memories of the great earthquake. They are the faces of panic and desolation, of fear and helplessness. From uncertainty and bitterness. These are questions that still remain unanswered and the cracks that continue to heal in souls and walls. It is also the bill for the greatest destruction of cultural heritage since World War II, in the words of the experts. And it is that tangible and intangible heritage accumulated over generations in homes that were shattered in a flash. Homes from which thousands of residents were evicted without an eviction order other than that issued by Mother Nature. Places “where one is expected”, said Antonio Gala, who could only receive the furtive visit of a father, a son wearing a motorcycle helmet to the rescue of a memory too precious to risk his life in a building marked with a cross black. The last family skirmishes among ruins before their homes were demolished in the face of stunned tears. How to forget in a decade everything that the earthquake took away in a few seconds.

Memory pills



To fight against the ravages of time, the photographs of Paco Alonso, Nacho García or Edu Botella, among others, remain. The chronicles of colleagues like Pilar Wals or Javier Pérez Parra. The hallmark of the lucid and serene coordination, masterful even in the journalistic uproar, of our unforgettable Chimo. Valuable informative memory pills that did not decline either when the latest aftershocks of the earthquakes continued to alter the Lorca night, when THE TRUTH conveyed to readers the new improvised life of those who were forced to share a home with many other countrymen in the camps enabled for almost 4,000 victims.

Those who had a bit more luck among so much misfortune found another roof by the work and grace of a relative, a friend, a neighbor, an acquaintance. And even from a stranger like Pablo, the son of Lorenzo and Socorro, residents of Almoradí (Alicante). Looking at this newspaper, the boy noticed the desperate situation that an Ecuadorian family was going through, living in Lorca and working in the fields. A family that had lost everything. And it was then that Pablo asked his parents a question, a feeling, which also ended up forever marking the history of earthquakes: “Why don’t we help them?” The question that Pablo asked himself was the same one that traveled throughout the Region, all of Spain and much of the foreigner from the first lights and emergency sirens. It was the same question that hundreds of neighbors, many of them off-duty police and doctors, did not have time to ask themselves when they found themselves rescuing survivors on a piece-rate basis. Because the immediate and disinterested reaction to the tragedy also entered the newspaper archives with force and pride. A torrent of solidarity that still acts as an economic and emotional mana, as a pillar for the city.

From earthquake to meteorite



“We smile but we do not forget,” wrote Antonio Arco a year after the catastrophe, when there was still a lot of ointment to apply to the scars. Ten years later we still do not forget. But time has given us reasons to prop up the smile. At least with regard to the tenacity, patience and resilience of a people in the effort to make their Lorca look beautiful again with the permission of the occasional crane, the occasional scaffold. And with permission also from the mammoth, phlegmatic and infuriating bureaucracy of public institutions when it comes to providing the corresponding support to the most needy people. In the months and years after the earthquakes, some thought that ‘Daddy State’ would finally wake up when it comes to distributing aid in an immediate, large, accessible way and without unpleasant subsequent receipts when, who knows, a pandemic arrived. Lifeguards that did not become ropes around the neck. Society may be so lucky when a meteor falls on it. Which, on the other hand, is one of the few natural catastrophes that the hardened inhabitants of Lorca have yet to overcome.

It was not until November of last year, in the second epidemic wave and as some frogs began to grow hair, that 3,500 affected by the earthquakes breathed a sigh of relief as they were freed from a torment much longer than the tremors of 2011: the cumbersome paperwork required by the earthquakes. administrations to justify the aid that the punished Lorca received late and badly. Diligent and effective institutions to claim and seize who there is no longer anything to seize. The residents only managed to stop the umpteenth bureaucratic nonsense after locking themselves up in one of the City Hall’s halls in protest for seven days, forcing the direct intervention of the president of the Community in 2018. Less than two weeks ago, at the end of April, Eight families from the San Fernando neighborhood threatened the same confinement, in the same hall of the City Hall, if access to their homes is not resolved once and for all, pending a signature. Yes, ten years later. Not another thing, but we have had some time.

The San Fernando neighborhood was reborn and La Viña was rebuilt, like the rest of the city, with sweat, tears and even protests at the doors of the Congress of Deputies from hundreds of residents. José Alberto Lario, the leading voice of those affected by the earthquake, was one of the many citizens who left their health and life behind in these years guiding Lorca through the tortuous path of reconstruction. A path of dust and stones that still lacks tiles and flowers, but which the new Lorca already travels decisively. The old City of the Sun, white and blue, where one is expected again for many decades to pass.