Home page World

From: Celine Gomez

Press Split

What was planned to be the most beautiful day in a bride’s life ended abruptly in Linz when the police stormed the wedding and took the groom to the police station.

Linz – Dramatic scenes occurred at a wedding in Linz, Austria. As in a Hollywood blockbuster, someone raised an objection at the last moment, namely the police. As the Upper Austria News reported that the couple was just about to tie the knot when ten police officers suddenly showed up and took the groom away on drug charges. Things don’t always go smoothly at weddings, another couple recently went to court and are now demanding compensation.

Surprising arrest by the drug squad: instead of wedding rings, there were handcuffs at this wedding

The new town hall in Linz unexpectedly became the scene of a spectacular arrest. The 31-year-old groom was arrested by drug enforcement officers and the EGS special unit right in front of the wedding hall. After intensive investigations and on suspicion of drug trafficking in cannabis and cocaine, an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday (July 9).

The groom was arrested at a wedding in Linz. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Panthermedia

The 31-year-old admitted to the police the allegations of dealing drugs. According to information from the Kronen Newspaper Since his release from prison in November 2023, he has sold around one kilogram of cannabis herb. The suspect apparently used the money mainly to finance his own opiate addiction. The groom has now been taken to Linz Prison, the newspaper reports. In the case of a groom who got caught in the middle of a CSD parade, however, the police did not become wedding crashers, but wedding saviors.

Police found an “unusual wedding gift” and also arrested the best man

Shortly before the wedding, however, it was not only the groom who was taken to the police station. During the arrest, it emerged that the 49-year-old best man was also wanted by the police because he had evaded an outstanding court order to appear in court.

In addition, the drug squad officers came across an “unusual wedding gift,” Clemens Lehner-Redl from the state police command told the Upper Austria NewsAccording to reports, several capsules of the morphine-containing painkiller Mundidol were confiscated at the party. However, gifts of money are more popular at weddings than drugs, but very few people know what the right amount is. (cg)