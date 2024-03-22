Russia announced the suspension of the launch of the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft, which had the objective of taking the first Belarusian cosmonaut, Marina Vasilevskaya, along with two other crew members, to the International Space Station (ISS). This event raised questions about the causes that led to this last-minute decision.

The announcement of The cancellation of takeoff occurred just seconds before the Soyuz MS-25 began its trajectory towards the ISS. The spacecraft was on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, ready to launch with the help of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket. However, an unforeseen technical problem interrupted this process.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, explained that the suspension of takeoff was an automatic measure that was activated when the ship's engines were ready for launch and began to emit smoke. This incident occurred at a critical moment in the procedure, just before Soyuz MS-25 took off towards the ISS at 16:40 GMT.

Initially, Soyuz MS-25 was scheduled to launch on March 13, but Roscosmos decided to postpone it until March 21. This delay, together with the subsequent cancellation, has generated uncertainty about the technical situation of the ship and the conditions that led to the suspension of the launch on two separate occasions.

The cancellation of the launch of the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft towards the International Space Station (ISS) occurred seconds before its takeoff from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Photo: EFE/PAVEL MIKHEYEV.

Soyuz MS-25 liftoff included the Prichal module

The ship's flight plan included docking with the Prichal module of the Russian segment of the ISS, scheduled to take place several hours after takeoff. However, this objective was put on hold due to the cancellation of the launch, leaving the Soyuz MS-25 mission and the arrival of its crew to the orbital station.

The Soyuz MS-25 crew was composed of Marina Vasilevskayawho was preparing for his first space flight, together with the Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and the American astronaut Tracy Dyson. This cancellation represents a setback for the individual plans of each of the crew members, as well as for the scientific and logistical objectives of the mission.

The fast technical problem detection that led to the suspension of the launch has been highlighted by the Russian authorities, who assured that the crew was safe at all times. However, the incident raises questions about the reliability of Roscosmos' launch systems and the need to ensure the safety of space missions.

Despite this setback, both Roscosmos and NASA have expressed their commitment to resuming the Soyuz MS-25 mission in the near future. It is expected that once the technical problems that led to the cancellation of the launch have been resolved, the ship will be able to successfully take off towards the ISS and meet the objectives established for this space mission.