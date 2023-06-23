Secondary schools in North Brabant no longer want to hire teachers through employment agencies. More than thirty school boards in secondary education have announced this by means of a letter to employment agencies for education employees, the ANP news agency and Broadcasting Brabant Friday. Teachers hired through an employment agency are said to earn up to 60 percent more than permanent teachers. This creates skewed relationships.

Director Martin van den Berg of the Christiaan Huygens College in Eindhoven, who speaks on behalf of the schools, tells ANP that the relationship between in-house teachers and hired workers is starting to take on “undesirable forms”. The schools would especially need teachers who want to commit themselves to the institution for a longer period of time. But because of the difference in salary, according to Van den Berg, teachers sometimes resign to work as a hired worker at another school. The schools have therefore now agreed with each other to employ as many people as possible on a permanent basis.

It would be hundreds of temporary employees in Brabant, writes Omroep Brabant. The schools hope that their decision will also be adopted elsewhere in the Netherlands. The Aves foundation recently launched, for primary schools in Flevoland and Overijssel, an education manifesto against expensive freelancers and employment agencies.