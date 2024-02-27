From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/27/2024 – 10:20

The adjustment of school fees at the beginning of the year was mainly responsible for the increase in the Broad National Consumer Price Index – 15 (IPCA-15), in February, which rose 0.78%. In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulated an increase of 1.09% and, in 12 months, of 4.49%, reported the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Of the nine groups of products and services surveyed, eight registered increases in February. The biggest change (5.07%) came from Education, with an impact of 0.30 percentage points for the IPCA-15.

According to IBGE, the largest contribution in the sector came from regular courses (6.13%), due to the readjustments usually carried out at the beginning of the academic year. The biggest variations were:

High school (8.58%);

Elementary education (8.23%);

Preschool (8.14%);

Daycare (5.91%).

Technical course (6.01%), Higher education (3.74%) and postgraduate studies (2.81%) also registered increases.

The only group that saw a decline in prices was Clothing, with a drop of 0.39% after rising 0.22% in January.

Other highlights were the groups Food and beverages (0.97% and 0.20 pp) and Health and personal care (0.76% and 0.10 pp). The other variations were between 0.14% for Housing and 1.67% for Communication.