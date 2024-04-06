The tremor occurred after another earthquake of magnitude 4.8; it was also felt in New Jersey

A new earthquake hit the North American states of New York and New Jersey early Friday night (April 5, 2024), after a 4.8 magnitude tremor was recorded in the region. The secondary earthquake had a lower intensity of 3.8, according to the USGS (US Geological Survey Center).

The tremors were felt around 7pm (Brasília time). The epicenter was in Gladstone County, New Jersey. The earthquake was also felt on Long Island. According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, there are no records of significant damage caused by the new earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded 188 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or greater within 250 miles of New York City since 1957. Only 7 have had a magnitude above 4.5 in nearly 70 years. The earthquake on Friday (April 5) is the 3rd with the greatest magnitude among the available data. The last earthquake to hit New York City with a magnitude of 5.0 was 140 years ago, in 1884.