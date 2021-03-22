The Ministry of Education has established various measures for return to presence in the classrooms of second year high school students that has started this Monday in all educational centers in the Region of Murcia. Among the measures carried out by the Regional Administration have highlighted the purchase of 254 laptops from the 13 centers that have requested them, among others, according to sources from the regional government in a press release.

Other measures proposed by the regional educational body are the modification of teachers ‘and students’ schedules; establish time slots before or after the ordinary attendance of the rest of the courses, as well as evening hours; split or group sessions; or redistribute classrooms and allocate other spaces for teaching, such as gyms, assembly halls, libraries, multipurpose rooms or patios.

It also proposes reassigning teachers between the different courses or groups; unfold groups; optimize the organization of spaces for Vocational Training for the delivery of other teachings; update the ventilation, prevention and ambulation measures in the center’s spaces and modify the contingency plans in relation to the assistance and care of the 2nd Baccalaureate students.

In this sense, the Ministry of Education has indicated that they have also resolved the need raised by nine centers in human resources, which has been solved with 20 contract extensions and six new hires, thus adding 185 hours of teaching.

In this way, “a further step is taken in the objective set by the Ministry of Education and Culture for the 2020-2021 academic year of enabling the safe return to classrooms in person,” they have pointed out from the Ministry itself.

Among the conditions that have made this return to face-to-face possible, the Regional Administration has communicated that this has been possible due to “the current containment of the pandemic, both due to the decrease in the rate of infections and the improvement in hospital pressure statistics, to which is added the fact that schools have been shown to be safe spaces, and contingency plans have been confirmed as effective tools to achieve this.

Teachers vaccinated



Likewise, two other fundamental aspects have been added, such as “the vaccination of teachers and staff of educational centers.” Education also wanted to point out that together with the maturity of the 2nd year high school students and the relevance of this course as a transition to higher education, it has made it possible to “allow face-to-face assistance to all these students, without alternation, the Ministry of Education of Education has responded to the request for resources that the educational centers have presented.

Ultimately, these circumstances are what Ministry of Education has valued that this Monday there has been a return to face-to-face classes for students in the 2nd year of Baccalaureate and students with special educational needs, from the 3rd and 4th year of ESO and 1st year of Baccalaureate.