US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he will deliver a speech to the nation on Saturday evening, the day after the assassination attempt on his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

The Democratic president said in a quick note to reporters that he would deliver his remarks from the Oval Office at the White House.

Biden postponed a visit scheduled for Monday to the state of Texas (south) after the assassination attempt, according to what the White House reported earlier today, Sunday.

Biden was to travel to Austin, Texas, to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act.