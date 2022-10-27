A second woman on Wednesday accused former football star Herschel Walker, who is running for the US Senate as an anti-abortion Republican, of paying and pressuring her to terminate the pregnancy.

Walker, 60, who has the support of former President Donald Trump, made his opposition to abortion one of the key points in his race for a Senate seat in the state of Georgia in the midterm elections on Nov. .

“Herschel Walker is a hypocrite and is not qualified to be a US senator,” the woman, who did not reveal her identity, criticized the woman, who did not reveal her identity, in a video press conference organized by her lawyer, Gloria Allred, famous for representing women in cases of gender violence. . According to her, the whistleblower fears for her safety.

The woman said she started a relationship with Walker in November 1987, when the former athlete was married and played for the Dallas Cowboys. “In April 1993, I found out I was pregnant and I went into shock, I didn’t know what to do. After discussing the pregnancy with Herschel several times, he asked me to have an abortion and gave me money for it.”

The allegation came weeks after another woman accused the conservative candidate of having paid for her to have an abortion in 2009. Walker denied it, but in the face of other scandals, including domestic violence, he was forced during the campaign to admit he has three extramarital children.

Georgia’s Senate race, in which Walker faces Democrat Raphael Warnock, is one of the most contested in the country and, according to polls, remains close.

On Wednesday, the woman who claims to be another of Walker’s ex-lovers said that, at his request, she went to a Dallas clinic after discovering she was pregnant, but gave up: “I couldn’t do it.”

“When I told Herschel what had happened, he was upset and said he would come back with me for the abortion. The next day, he drove me to the clinic, where he waited for hours in the parking lot for me to get out. Then he took me shopping for medicine and home,” he said, describing the experience as devastating. “I felt that I had been pressured to have an abortion.”

The relationship cooled as a result of the procedure, by decision of the former athlete turned politician, he pointed out. The only personal detail revealed about the woman is that she is a Trump voter, an indication that she is not politically motivated.