With the second wave of coronavirus already installed in Argentina, the Buenos Aires government monitors the epidemiological situation to define how to continue. Although for now the officials decided do not increase restrictionsNor do they rule out taking action if infections multiply. They know that the cases multiply and the new strains can spread faster than the original ones.

This Monday there were 2,084 new cases registered among Buenos Aires residents: a record for the district, which had never had so many positives in the same day since the start of the pandemic. Although it was later explained that the number went up because more hours were counted. On Tuesday, meanwhile, there was 1,015 reported infections.

Nevertheless, face-to-face classes are not in discussion and, in the event of a brake on activities, the last thing to close would be schools.

In fact, the Ministry of Education of the City is analyzing a plan to keep them open and define what to do if the situation worsens at an even greater rate. According to statistics from that portfolio, Covid cases confirmed in the first month of face-to-face classes are just 0.17% of the total number of people who attend the establishments. And alone 1.09% of the bubbles had to be isolated preventively in a whole month.

For now, in the City the closing hours of bars and restaurants are maintained at 2. And they will seek to order the use of sidewalks and outdoor spaces. Photo: Juano Tesone

In addition to the face-to-face classes, the other question is what will happen to the Buenos Aires shops and restaurants. From the City Government they affirm that, before restricting the activity, they will first seek order current and, in any case, analyze new time limits, which are now set at 2 o’clock.

Buenos Aires officials believe that no room for new full closures, due to the critical situation of both sectors. For this reason, they met with representatives of the gastronomic sector and asked them to organize the outdoor tables so that the protocols continue to be followed.

It is a point at which several restaurant and bar owners seem to have relaxed in recent times, not only by failing to control the required social distancing but also by stop demanding the correct use of the chinstrap. Relaxation is also seen in many customers, who intend to enter premises or shops without masks or try to violate the maximum allowed capacity.

Although the decision not to deepen the restrictions on gastronomic establishments generates sighs of relief in the sector, it is far from the progress they intended in the area when last week they proposed to expand the capacity of the halls Before the arrival of the low temperatures of autumn and winter, the order was officially discarded. Today the allowed capacity is 30% of the room, with consumption at tables of up to four people.

Another request that the gastronomic companies made was the removal of the time restrictions in Capital when they were eliminated in Buenos Aires on February 25. This week the exact opposite happened: the Province of Buenos Aires resumed the measure that it had suspended and he again demanded the closure of bars and restaurants at 2 in the morning, the same limit that was already in force in the City.

Where new Buenos Aires measures advance is in the Transshipment Center of Constitución: some bus stops were modified to favor social distancing and order pedestrian flows. This Tuesday afternoon, ten lines changed the place of the pick-up and drop-off of passengers.

Although public transport remains just for essentials, the ranks in Constitución and other nodes continue to grow day by day. At the same time, in rush hour it is impossible to maintain social distancing inside the subway cars.

According to SUBE data, passenger circulation reached 54% use of the public transport system in the AMBA, with 2.2 million people using the service on March 1. This is 163,000 more than the daily average in February and 500,000 more than that of November.

