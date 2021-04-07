Alberto Ángel Fernández reviews point by point the Decree of Necessity and Urgency that will govern from this Friday, April 9 and rushes the final text, which would be known this Wednesday.

The President wants to close the text today, sign it; then, define the way of communicating and announcing it, since there are complex points: defining what will happen to night traffic and the control modality both in what happens in the streets and in public transport.

The decision is after the harsh meeting held this Tuesday in the Casa Rosada between the Nation, the City and the province of Buenos Aires, where there were no coincidences on the night hours to close and the use of public transport.

Fernández follows in detail the preparation of the DNU while serving an isolation for being infected with coronavirus, but in permanent line with the Chief of Staff, Santiago Andrés Cafiero, and the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra.

All this happens in Argentina while the country breaks a record of daily cases with more than 20,000 in the last day,

For this reason, the Government wants to restrict night traffic and limit social encounters and was closer to Axel Kicillof’s position of a more rigid closure of traffic, a point where there was a deep disagreement with the administration of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The Province always spoke of three axes: public transport, nightlife and recreational activities. In all three points, it maintained differences with the City. The team of Kicillof aims for three weeks of total rigidity, with a night closure from 22 to 6 and return to being transport only for essential workers.

On the side of the Buenos Aires Government Headquarters, they want the night time restriction to be from 0 to 6, so as not to overwhelm the gastronomic sector. And they made differences – the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, did – when he said that the circulation in itself is not contagious, but only when the protocols and capacity are not respected.

If the DNU was defined this Wednesday with the restrictions, there would be no tripartite agreement, as the President wanted, who on Monday hoped to show the Nation-Province-City axis aligned, as in the press conferences at the beginning of the pandemic.

But it would not be like this: “Although there was talk at Easter about seeking an agreement, it seems that they are going for a unilateral decision,” a Buenos Aires official grumbled this Wednesday, after the weekly Cabinet meeting headed by Rodríguez Larreta.

Meanwhile, in La Plata, they criticized the “laxity” of the Buenos Aires administration, which they accused of being relaxed in the face of a scenario of infection records: “This Wednesday we are going to have more than 21 thousand cases, what do you want to do?” , they retrucaban from the surroundings of Kicillof, while they awaited the final letter of the DNU that Alberto will sign with his ministers.