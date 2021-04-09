In the midst of the advancement of the second wave of coronavirus, it is crucial to discourage the use of public transportation so that it is only used by essential workers and by students and staff in schools. But at the same time, almost all activities in the City remain enabled and the movement will continue. To facilitate the use of the private car and decompress trains, subways and buses, the Buenos Aires Government reversed and since this midnight will rule again free parking lot.

In the Ministry of Transportation and Public Works of the City they calculate that, with this measure, the supply of parking spaces will increase by 21% on public roads. What’s more, metered parking will not be valid.

Free parking has been in force since the beginning of the quarantine, in March of last year, until last March 15. That day it was canceled, due to the increase in traffic, which reached 90% of what there was before the pandemic. In this way, the fines and the cranes returned. But it did not last long.

On March 15, the parking rules prior to the pandemic reappeared. But now it is backwards due to the increase in Covid cases. Photo Rolando Andrade

From 0 am on Friday, the current rules for parking will be similar to those of a Sunday, as it happened for almost a year.

The rules for parking from April 9

Avenues where it is prohibited to park business days from 7 to 21: parking allowed.

Avenues where 24-hour parking is prohibited: parking is still prohibited.

Streets where parking is prohibited on weekdays from 7 to 21: parking allowed.

Streets where parking is prohibited 24 hours: parking is still prohibited.

Metered parking: not valid.

On the ramps, ochavas, garages, bus stops, blue drawers, exclusive docks, etc. the 24-hour parking ban continues to apply.

The restriction in Center and Pedestrian Courts will continue to be lifted. It is possible to circulate without a permit, but not to park.

Metered parking will not be valid either. Photo Federico Imas

Controls in public transport

Hereinafter the focus of controls will be on public transport, so that only essential workers travel, including teachers, and students and their companions.

From the Ministry of Transport of the City they announced that the presence of traffic officers will be reinforced in the Transshipment Centers of Constitución, Sáenz, Retiro, Once, Flores, Chacarita, Pacífico, Liniers and Barrancas de Belgrano. Also in the main subway stations and the Metrobus corridors.

The presence of transit agents will be reinforced in the transfer centers, the main subway stations and the Metrobus corridors. Photo Federico Imas

Due to the growth of Covid-19 infections, the main function of the agents will be rearrange pedestrian lines and flows so that social distancing measures are met. They will also control the capacity in subways and buses and will verify that the protocols are complied with (open windows, allowed number of people standing, etc.).

But in addition, the Traffic Agents will verify that in buses and subways only travel in essential workers, students and teaching and non-teaching staff. All must have their circulation permit, which is processed through www.argentina.gob.ar/circular.

The transshipment centers

The Buenos Aires Government Transshipment Centers will intervene that combine different means of mobility to avoid crowds during waiting times.

In Constitución they changed the arrangement of the bus walls to avoid crowds. Photo Lucia Merle

At the Transfer Center of Constitution one of these interventions has already been made. It consisted of reordering the distribution of bus stops to separate the lines that are in high demand at similar times. Ten changes were made that generated more space for the formation of lines, with new posters to mark them.

The next centers to intervene will be Retiro, Once, Liniers and Chacarita.

