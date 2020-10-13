Nicolas Bay, MEP of the National Rally was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Tuesday October 13, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Nicolas Bay, MEP of the National Rally was the guest of “8:30 franceinfo “, Tuesday October 13, 2020. Second wave of Covid-19, delinquency, release of Sophie Pétronin … He answers questions from Marc Fauvelle and Salhia Brakhlia.

Covid-19: the government, “failing”, “infantilizes” the French

Nicolas Bay denounces the call of Prime Minister Jean Castex not to slack off in the fight against Covid-19. “They have demonstrated an absolutely exemplary civility and discipline. Today, we want to infantilize them”, he denounces.



On the question of possible night curfews or local confinements, the MEP National Assembly believes that “If we have to go through this, if we need a curfew or if we need partial containment measures because the government has been totally failing, at that time it will probably be necessary he take those steps. “

“Morally and legally rearm our police officers”

After the attacks on the Champigny-sur-Marne police station and the police in Herblay in the Paris region, and before President Emmanuel Macron receives the police unions, Nicolas Bay assures us that it is necessary “morally and legally rearm our police officers who are carrying out a very difficult mission”.

MEP RN proposes to “to implement the presumption of self-defense for police officers in law, which avoids that, when they defend themselves in the exercise of their function, they are then questioned by the delinquents”.



Sophie Pétronin, “benevolent towards the jihadists”

“Benevolence towards the jihadists” by Sophie Pétronin “is an unbearable insult to the memory of our soldiers”, says Nicolas Bay. The 75-year-old Frenchwoman was released after being detained for 4 years by jihadists in Mali.

“When she says that the jihadist group in question, officially linked to Al-Qaeda, is simply a group of political opponents, it is showing benevolence towards the jihadists which is absolutely odious”, says the MEP RN.

