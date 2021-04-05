In the previous meeting that this afternoon will be headed by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, with his peers from Province and City, the Government warns that this week will be “for evaluation and exchange of information” with the 24 governors and anticipates an announcement “for this Friday.” “D-day is April 9”, assured high official sources of Casa Rosada.

With Alberto Fernández isolated after testing positive for coronavirus, Cafiero was in charge of coordinating with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof to define a joint strategy for the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires, where the President considers that the main source of infections is in this re-outbreak of covid-19 cases. “Our experience indicates that before the advance of the pandemic, the cases are concentrated first in the AMBA and later they radiate towards the interior of the country. That is why the coordinated work of CABA, PBA and the National State becomes indispensable,” he said the mandatary.

In the Government, despite the meeting that Cafiero will hold this afternoon with Felipe Miguel (City) and Carlos Bianco (Province), they lower expectations and ensure that “concrete measures will not come out of the meeting”Rather, it was designed to “exchange information and analyze different scenarios.”

In that line, They mark that “D-day” will be Friday, since previously, Fernández has planned a zoom with the governors to surround any decision with political volume, with the premise emphasized by its collaborators: “Any measure that is taken must have the political consensus of those who will be in charge of ensuring that it is carried out.”

Fernández, who remains isolated in the Quinta de Olivos guest house and was authorized by his doctors to walk around the surroundings – without contact with other people – points to a meeting on Wednesday, before shaping a DNU that imposes restrictions.

Regarding the scope of the decree, in Balcarce 50 they are manifested “in the middle avenue” of the debate between those who demand a total hardening of the quarantine and those who demand that there be no changes. “Something has to be done, the record of cases cannot be ignored (since October, which was registered last week) “, they insist.

Of course, they affirm that “the idea is to affect the economy as little as possible.” This, as detailed, would contemplate keeping the industry and commercial activity unchanged, except in those areas that will inevitably be hit by some measure, such as the limits to nighttime.

The restaurants, in principle, could remain open but with limited hours (midnight is considered as the limit), while the great concern is placed in the bars and nightclubs. In the Government they reproach the lack of controls in the AMBA and emphasize the need to give a coup. Although they clarify: “Any activity can be prohibited, but if later nobody controls, it is useless.”

Public transport is the overwhelming example. Limited only to essential workers, teachers and students, in the absence of controls, the standard still in force is not met. For this reason, the Government wants to oil coordination with the Province and City to reduce the number of passengers in the coming days.

PDL