Axel Kicillof’s decision to suspend evening activities and limit social gatherings did not surprise the Casa Rosada. Beyond that he had warned that he would take restrictive measures, the Buenos Aires governor went ahead to the first tool that the Alberto Fernández administration would appeal to after Easter if the contagion curve continues to rise.

The confirmation that in Argentina there is already community transmission of the new strains set off the Government’s alarms, where night outings and private gatherings at homes are viewed with particular concern. They are, as evaluated in the meeting with the committee of sanitary experts headed this Monday by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, the main cause of contagion since it does not contemplate protocols and implies a relaxation on the part of people.

The analysis made at the Casa Rosada summit pointed to exhaust the instances to raise awareness, with massive campaigns in the media, but with the premise of monitoring “minute by minute” and re-evaluating the post-Easter situation.

“Changing now, when we are almost at Easter, can be detrimental because the worst measure is the one that is not followed. But If the contagion curve continues, there will not be too many options”, Evaluated one of those present at the meeting in the Eva Perón Room.

The closure of activities ordered by Kicillof between 2 and 6 in the morning and the limit of up to 10 people for social gatherings are two measures that the Government welcomes. In fact, as he told Clarion, the Casa Rosada has been demanding more initiative from the governors and “sharing” the political costs that the closures represent, so gestures such as that of the Buenos Aires president, or that of his peers Jorge Capitanich (Chaco) and Ricardo Quintela (La Rioja) who also made decisions, were highlighted in Balcarce 50.

The City is a case apart. Not only because of the political differences, which have been progressively accentuated since the withdrawal of funds from the co-participation that Fernández ordered, but also because of the position of the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, not to make changes. In any case, in Nación they believe that if the scenario becomes complicated, the mayor will be “forced by reality” to change the strategy.

The expert committee, made up of Angela Gentile, Gustavo Lopardo, Pedro Cahn, Javier Fariña, Pablo Bonvehí and Tomás Orduna, advised government officials to intensify the messages that call for individual responsibility.

On the part of the national government, the philosopher Alexander grimson and the Secretary of Media and Public Communication, Francisco Meritello, took note of the request and began to work on a discursive line that, again, puts personal care as the main tool to prevent infections.

In the Government they affirm, in tune with what the specialists raised on Monday, that “activities with protocols do not imply greater risks”, so they discard measures that affect industry, production and trade. They will not say it publicly, but low in the Government they admit that the economic context and the impossibility of the State to face the payment of subsidies such as the IFE and the ATP also influence that decision.

In that sense, even Pedro Cahn, one of the most rigorous last year when it comes to claiming hard isolation, in this context said “it is not necessary” to go back to phase 1.

In that line the decision not to close tourism for the long weekend was inscribed. Matias Lammens, minister of the area, and Mario Meoni (Transportation) transmitted tranquility to their sectors, overwhelmed by the economic crisis, but they reinforced the request for them to reinforce care and protocols. “If done right, tourism is not a problem”, Was the message they heard from the sanitaristas.

The challenge in the task of raising awareness in the people proposed by government officials has to do with the social wear and tear caused by the extensive quarantine that Argentina registered in 2020, but at the same time the exhaustion of some sectors by the delays in the vaccination plan.

It is not, according to three interlocutors at the meeting, the evaluation made by the health workers. “They highlighted how the vaccination plan is progressing and that Argentina is among the 20 countries that received the most vaccines ”, says one of them.

There are expectations for the talks that Vizzotti and Cecilia Nicolini, the President’s off-road advisor but who in recent days began to build direct bridges with Vice Cristina Kirchner, are making with Russia to accelerate the arrival of more doses.