The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is a reality in the country and in the City. It is accepted by specialists and officials, and is provided meetings over the weekend, in order to assess the epidemiological situation and analyze more restraining measures.

This week, the announcements were called to maintain “responsibility” and some concrete measures were taken. For example, the Province of Buenos Aires decided to return to the stage prior to February 25, when the night activities between 2 and 6 in the morning.

The national government, for its part, to reduce circulation, ruled the teleworking for the national public administration. Flights had already been restricted and testing was made mandatory for those entering the country from abroad.

In the Buenos Aires Executive, meanwhile, they did not comply with the decision to telecommute for three days and argued that in the City the night time limit was never suspended and other measures that have been active since last year are still in force.

However, what can and cannot be done is a question asked by thousands of people who travel for work or recreation.

Public transportation is still reserved for workers in essential items. It was extended to students with companions and for teachers and non-teachers. Photo: Lucia Merle

Transport and mobility

Public transport is enabled only for essential workers, students, their respective companions and teaching and non-teaching staff.

Regarding the parking lot, keep going without applying the vehicular restriction of Microcentro and Pedestrian Courts. However, since mid-March the restrictions on parking in spaces where it is usually prohibited from Monday to Friday from 7 to 21 and metered parking got back to work.

The subways they work with special hours Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. and Sundays and holidays from 8 a.m.; remain 30 stations closed. Only 15 people standing per car are allowed.

While, in groups 10 people are allowed standing during peak hours, within the framework of the established protocol.

Social gatherings in the City of Buenos Aires are still limited to a maximum of ten people, both indoors and outdoors. Photo Lucia Merle

Social gatherings

From January 10 it was reduced from 20 to 10 the number of people in social gatherings both in open and closed spaces.

Education

On February 17, the face-to-face classes in the city. It was done in a staggered manner. According to official data, the figures for the first month indicate that infections in schools were 0.17% of the total number of people who attend the establishments. And only 1.09% of the bubbles had to be preventively isolated.

Cultural activity

From January 10, the cultural and entertainment activity must close from 1 to 6 in the morning. In addition, since February 26, movie theaters have been enabled to operate with 30% of their capacity. Theaters also operate with a capacity limit depending on the size of the halls.

Shops and restaurants

Restaurants and bars they work with 30% of their capacity in internal rooms and cannot open from 2 to 6 in the morning. In addition, they can serve on sidewalks and streets that are made pedestrian in order to gain spaces.

Tables of up to four people if they are not living together. And abroad the quota is extended to eight people if they are not living together.

Regarding the shops, the capacity restrictions are maintained according to the space of each premises. The testers for clothing stores are enabled since December.

Public administration

The administrative offices work with limited attention to the public, with a previous shift. The occupancy coefficient of the capacity is a maximum of 30% in relation to the maximum capacity enabled, as long as the establishment has 10 air changes per hour.

Regarding the employees of the public administration, from the City they explained that part of the staff supports teleworking. And others are affected by the operations in the vaccination centers and in the testing centers distributed in the City.

