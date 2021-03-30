A total of 110 parties in the Province of Buenos Aires will add restrictions to try to lower the number of coronavirus infections in the face of the increasingly palpable second wave of the pandemic that has hit the planet for more than a year. Of the 135 municipalities in Buenos Aires, only 25 are exempt from the new epidemiological measures.
This was announced by Axel Kicillof’s Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, who detailed the measures that will begin to govern these parties as of March 31. The first is the suspension of commercial, artistic, sports, cultural, social and recreational activities between 2 and 6 in the morning.
From this measure, productive activities of a manufacturing and agricultural nature and all those defined as essential are exempted from this hourly restriction.
In these places, all social, recreational and family activities will also be limited to groups of 10 people. Below is the list of municipalities that add restrictions:
The 110 games with restrictions
Alberti
Admiral Brown
Avellaneda
Ayacucho
Blue
White Bay
Balcarce
Baradero
Benito Juarez
Berazategui
Berisso
Bolivar
Energetic
Brandsen
Campaign
Cañuelas
Carlos Casares placeholder image
Carlos Tejedor
Carmen de Areco
Chacabuco
Chascomús
Chivilcoy
Colon
Colonel Rosales
Colonel Suarez
Daireaux
Pains
Cove
Escobar
Esteban Echeverria
Exaltation of the Cross
Ezeiza
Florencio Varela
General Alvarado
General Belgrano
General Guido
General La Madrid
General Las Heras
General Madariaga
General Paz
General Pueyrredón
General Rodriguez
General San Martin
General Villegas
Hipólito Yrigoyen
Hurlingham
Ituzaingó
Jose C. Paz
Junin
La Costa Party
The slaughter
Silver
Lanús
Laprida
Flowers
Leandro N. Alem
Lincoln
Lobería
Wolves
Lomas de zamora
Luján
Magdalena
Malvinas Argentinas
Mar Chiquita
Marcos Paz
Mercedes
Merlo
Mountain
Monte Hermoso
Brown
Hummock
Navarrese
Necochea
July 9th
Olavarría
Patagones
Pehuajo
Parchment
Pillar
Pinamar
President Perón
Quilmes
Branch
Rivadavia
Red
Roque Perez
Saavedra
Saladillo
Jump
Saint Andrew of Giles
San Antonio de Areco
San Cayetano
San fernando
San Isidro
San Miguel
St nicolas
Saint Peter
Saint vincent
Suipacha
Tandil
Tiger
Tornquist
Lauquen Train
Three Streams
February 3
25 of May
Vicente Lopez
Villa Gesell
Zarate
The 25 municipalities without new restrictions
Adolfo Alsina
Adolfo Gonzales Chaves
Reefs
Captain Sarmiento
Castelli
Colonel Dorrego
Colonel Pringles
Florentino Ameghino
General Alvear
General Arenales
General Lavalle
General Pinto
General Viamonte
Guaminí
Lezama
Maipú
Pellegrini
Battery
Puán
Punta Indio
Rauch
Salliqueló
Tapalqué
Dapple
Three Hills
Villarino
.
#wave #coronavirus #parties #Province #Buenos #Aires #add #restrictions
Leave a Reply