A total of 110 parties in the Province of Buenos Aires will add restrictions to try to lower the number of coronavirus infections in the face of the increasingly palpable second wave of the pandemic that has hit the planet for more than a year. Of the 135 municipalities in Buenos Aires, only 25 are exempt from the new epidemiological measures.

This was announced by Axel Kicillof’s Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, who detailed the measures that will begin to govern these parties as of March 31. The first is the suspension of commercial, artistic, sports, cultural, social and recreational activities between 2 and 6 in the morning.

From this measure, productive activities of a manufacturing and agricultural nature and all those defined as essential are exempted from this hourly restriction.

In these places, all social, recreational and family activities will also be limited to groups of 10 people. Below is the list of municipalities that add restrictions:

The 110 games with restrictions

Alberti

Admiral Brown

Avellaneda

Ayacucho

Blue

White Bay

Balcarce

Baradero

Benito Juarez

Berazategui

Berisso

Bolivar

Energetic

Brandsen

Campaign

Cañuelas

Carlos Casares placeholder image

Carlos Tejedor

Carmen de Areco

Chacabuco

Chascomús

Chivilcoy

Colon

Colonel Rosales

Colonel Suarez

Daireaux

Pains

Cove

Escobar

Esteban Echeverria

Exaltation of the Cross

Ezeiza

Florencio Varela

General Alvarado

General Belgrano

General Guido

General La Madrid

General Las Heras

General Madariaga

General Paz

General Pueyrredón

General Rodriguez

General San Martin

General Villegas

Hipólito Yrigoyen

Hurlingham

Ituzaingó

Jose C. Paz

Junin

La Costa Party

The slaughter

Silver

Lanús

Laprida

Flowers

Leandro N. Alem

Lincoln

Lobería

Wolves

Lomas de zamora

Luján

Magdalena

Malvinas Argentinas

Mar Chiquita

Marcos Paz

Mercedes

Merlo

Mountain

Monte Hermoso

Brown

Hummock

Navarrese

Necochea

July 9th

Olavarría

Patagones

Pehuajo

Parchment

Pillar

Pinamar

President Perón

Quilmes

Branch

Rivadavia

Red

Roque Perez

Saavedra

Saladillo

Jump

Saint Andrew of Giles

San Antonio de Areco

San Cayetano

San fernando

San Isidro

San Miguel

St nicolas

Saint Peter

Saint vincent

Suipacha

Tandil

Tiger

Tornquist

Lauquen Train

Three Streams

February 3

25 of May

Vicente Lopez

Villa Gesell

Zarate

The 25 municipalities without new restrictions

Adolfo Alsina

Adolfo Gonzales Chaves

Reefs

Captain Sarmiento

Castelli

Colonel Dorrego

Colonel Pringles

Florentino Ameghino

General Alvear

General Arenales

General Lavalle

General Pinto

General Viamonte

Guaminí

Lezama

Maipú

Pellegrini

Battery

Puán

Punta Indio

Rauch

Salliqueló

Tapalqué

Dapple

Three Hills

Villarino