The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the journalist Cristina Pérez starred in a tense interview on the Telefé screen after the announcements by President Alberto Fernández about the new restrictions in the face of the second wave of coronavirus that is hitting the country.

Pérez began by telling him that “there are some numbers that are not very close to me.”

“The President had promised 10 million vaccines for February and today we do not reach 5 million. Isn’t that a failure of the minister? Besides, I understand that there are 11 million people who are essential and at risk, with which the coverage is not a resounding success, “said the driver.

“Did I say resounding success at some point? Or did I say that we could accelerate in a time who has more risk,” Vizzotti retorted. “So: How do you rate it? Because it seems to me that the numbers are quite short for the promises and the reality of the essentials and risk, which I think are 13 million. “15”, Vizzotti corrected her.

“We did not even reach the third part,” Pérez chicaneó. “Can you give me a little bit to explain? Thanks“concluded the minister, who said that” the President made a national channel to explain to society “what had happened.

“What he signed with the vaccine producing laboratories, had not been fulfilled by the laboratories. Not only with Argentina but with all the countries of the world and with all the vaccines. A week ago, only 15 countries had received 10% of the doses that had been acquired, “continued the minister.

But not everything was there. Pérez asked again eagerly and the situation became tense again between the two. “Does it seem right to you that 30-year-old militants from La Cámpora who came out to do the” V “for victory have been vaccinated and not some elderly people who today, for example, in La Plata did not get to have their turn?

“That was explained by the province of Buenos Aires …”, Vizzotti started his answer, but was interrupted by the journalist: “But what do you think as Minister of Health?” “I finish talking to you, because I find it difficult to finish the sentence“replied the official, with a awkward laugh, and then he wielded the answer.

A third round trip, much more nuanced than the previous ones, occurred at the end, when both spoke of the rdelivery of vaccines to the City of Buenos Aires.

Regarding the measures announced by Alberto Fernández, he said that “I hope they reach.”

“When the epidemiological situation is analyzed and all the scientific and local evidence is looked at in relation to when and where infections are generated, the idea and the objective is that with these measures we can reduce viral transmission, delay the exponential increase as much as possible of cases and give time to the vaccination campaign. “

“No country has been able to interrupt transmission. What we are looking for with the vaccine is to reduce mortality. In Argentina we have the advantage of having started vaccinating and having a percentage of the population at higher risk vaccinated, such as 90% of the staff of health with a dose. We hope in the coming weeks to accelerate a lot, “he continued.

The antecedent

In June of last year, the journalist had starred in another crossing during the live interview with the President. The host of the newscast asked the president a question about the intervention of the Vicentin company, using the qualification “questionable” in its formulation.

Fernández sent her to read the Constitution and replied: “The question would work much better if Cristina leaves out the adjectives.” .

Minutes later they came across a question about debt and default. They were the hottest points of the extensive report to the president, in the Telefé newscast, where the bondholders were spoken about from the coronavirus.