The Minister of Government of the province of Buenos Aires, Teresa Garcia , anticipated this Wednesday that next weekend there would be new restrictions due to the increase in coronavirus infections in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), but clarified that they should be “consensual“with Nation and City.

“Today in the afternoon we have a meeting with the governor (Axel Kicillof) and mayors by zoom. I estimate that for this weekend we already have to have measurements“Garcia highlighted..

In statements to Radius 10 Y Network, the Buenosairean official clarified that “the macro measures have to be consensual”, and specified that the mayors “have full competence to close.”

“I don’t know what days it takes to flatten this curve, which today is wall-shaped. The growth is so vertical that it is wall-shaped. It seems to me that objectively you have to make a very strong decision“, he highlighted.

In this context, he acknowledged that the Buenos Aires government is “very concerned” about the health situation, and stressed: “We have a huge concern because we already know that youWe have the health system very at the limit, the same as federal capital “.

A doctor observes a situation panel on the occupancy of intensive care beds, on September 6, 2020.

“We are in full growth, in a second wave very worrying. We have two strains that were not covered, we already have them circulating in the community, “the official warned.

Regarding school attendance, Garcia stressed: “Classes are like everything is, it’s about conversation. As long as the classes are not a place of infection of the boys, they are going to carry on “.

“To the extent that this is put into crisis and questioned, obviously it will also act on the issue of presence. Today we are not the same as 10 days ago, where we all strictly defended all activities“, he emphasized.

In addition, he reported that Governor Axel Kicillof “has already implemented some measures to assist micro economies,” and clarified that new instruments could be studied in cases of greater closures.

Finally, the official reiterated that “public transport is one of the main sources of contagion,” and added: “We must maintain transport for essential workers.”

