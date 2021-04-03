In the first wave of Covid-19 in Buenos Aires, the virus circulated more in nursing homes and largely affected older people. In this second wave, instead, they are youth and adults the groups with higher percentage of cases. Differences that are already perceived, although there is still much to know about the new strains of the coronavirus.

“The first strong wave in July and August involved more cases in older adults. In the current progression, there are few positives in people over 60: the highest number of infections occurs in young adults. A higher proportion is also seen in children ”, says Gabriel Battistella, undersecretary of Primary, Ambulatory and Community Care of the City.

The explanation found in the Buenos Aires health portfolio is simple: indoor social gatherings. They are made in a restaurant or in a house, the problem is that it is a closed place. The people of between 20 and 39 years old are the most active in that sense, so it is not surprising that they are now also the ones that exhibit higher rate of positives.

This drop in age has effects both on the severity of cases in general and on the occupation of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICU) in particular. “That the large percentages are now in adults and young adults implies that today ICU occupancy is 30%, while in August of last year it was 75% ”, Battistella points out.

Meanwhile, positivity is rising: just over a month ago it was 5.6%, while today it is 16%. Simply put, there is increased viral circulation.

There is another data in relation to age that also worries: “The children population it has a higher incidence of infections with the variants of Manaus and the United Kingdom, that is, it is more contagious than with the usual strain ”, remarks Battistella.

It is for this and other points that the projections of the Ministry of Health of the City have increasingly variable. However, to foresee how the curve of cases will evolve, we look at three mainly: citizen behavior, the seasonal drop in temperature and the penetration of new variants.

Regarding the first point, from that portfolio they plan to concentrate even more efforts on raising awareness about the importance of meet as little as possible and with all the necessary precautions.

Regarding the second, they highlight that last week’s weather gave a clear postcard of how infections occur: coronavirus cases increased a week after it got cold and rained, a context in which many decided to meet indoors and with little or no ventilation.

The closure of a bowling alley in Villa Santa Rita, in January. Clandestine parties and indoor gatherings make young people more contagious with the coronavirus.

In this sense, as winter approaches, the possibility of being outdoors will diminish and special care must be taken so that the desire to get together does not conspire against the necessary precautions.

Lastly, new variants of the virus are expected to move the board in the coming weeks, but to what exact extent they will do so is still unknown. Yes it is known that the 2.78% of the cases detected in the City in the last 15 days corresponds to the UK strain, while little more than 1% to that of Manaus. “The one in California does not yet have great penetration, and that of South Africa there are no cases,” says Battistella.

The vaccination campaign, on the other hand, does not have an effect on the number of positives but on their severity. Therefore, it is not a variable to take into account to make a projection on infections, even less in a changing panorama like the current one, when the moving average of cases doubles to that of a month ago (1,500 against 700). In this diffuse horizon, the Buenos Aires government defines the steps to continue looking at the data day by day.

