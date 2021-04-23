If the second wave of Covid-19 It looks like déjà vu, it’s one in fast motion. Not only is the rate of contagion higher: its distribution throughout the territory is also Faster. This reveals the first analyzes of coronavirus infections in Buenos Aires neighborhoods that, unlike the first wave, this time did not take long to reach the entire City more or less uniformly.

Last year, when the emergence of new strains still sounded like science fiction, the virus first appeared in the northern and central neighborhoods of the City, and then more concentrated in Retiro and Flowers, largely by the outbreaks in villas 31 and 1-11-14.

As of June, the transmission began to be condensed in the south of Buenos Aires and, already in September, it returned to focus in the geographic center of the City, precisely the area more densely populated.

The level of contagion was even in October and a gray with soft shades began to reign on the Buenos Aires map. That uniformity that took more than half a year to produce it happened much faster now, in tune with the great speed with which infections occur at this stage. In a matter of weeks, the second wave spread throughout the City.

“Today there are no strong patches of contagion but a high number of cases but distributed. The patch that had formed with the peak of December and January was distributed throughout the neighborhoods and there was a sort of homogenization ”, analyzes Gabriel Battistella, undersecretary of Primary, Ambulatory and Community Care of the Ministry of Health of the City.

Seems an accelerated version of what happened in the first wave: in the current one, we can see how the northern neighborhoods were the first to increase cases, followed by those in the south. The incidence was then focused around the geographic center of the City, to later become uniform.

However, in this second wave there were no peaks of cases in villas and nursing homes as in the first. In fact, in the towns the cases are increasing at a slower rate than in the rest of the City, according to official data.

“It is not that there are fewer tests but that evidently 42% seroprevalence is an important factor, because it is the protection generated by the disease, ”says Battistella.

It means to the percentage of villagers who were already immunized at the end of the year, while in formal neighborhoods, such as Palermo or Recoleta, immunization did not reach 3%. The data arises from the survey prepared by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health and the Department of Statistics and Censuses.

The neighborhoods with the most infections

These days, the neighborhoods that added the most infections were La Boca, San Nicolás, Puerto Madero and Villa Riachuelo, that exceeded the 100 new daily cases per 100,000 inhabitants according to the moving average of the last seven days. At the opposite extreme are Retiro, Agronomía, Belgrano and Saavedra, with less than 70 new positives per day.

The data, provided by the City Ministry of Health, were graphed and mapped by the website CovidStats.com.ar, of the engineer and statistics researcher Mauro Infantino. They show that, except for La Boca and San Nicolás at the head, the Buenos Aires neighborhoods do not differ substantially from each other in terms of new cases by number of inhabitants. On the contrary, the neighborhood ranking of contagion rhythm is seen as a gradient of a few units or decimals of difference each time.

The same trend is observed when looking at the neighborhood by neighborhood curves plotted on the Infantino site and also on the networks of the data analyst and biochemist Santiago Olszevicki. The lines showing the rise and fall of daily cases draw similar pictures, with a very slight drop at the end.

This would account for the current small drop in R Zero, the level of contagiousness of the virus, which according to the Buenos Aires health portfolio today is 1.02. The number may surprise, given the very high number of new daily cases, but it is explained because the R Zero speaks more about how the curve rises than about its height.

This is how there can be a plateau, high, but plateau at last. In recent days, the number of daily infections remained at similar values, instead of continuing to grow as it happened in recent weeks.

“If you look optimistically, it can be an outline towards a small decline with a high number of cases. If this were to happen and infections begin to drop, we are not spared from a third wave, although it would be with a more vaccinated population – warns Battistella-. Likewise, we still need to know what will happen when it refreshes ”.

