Up to 95% occupancy of beds. More than twice as positive as a week ago. And a 44% increase in the transfer of suspected or confirmed Covid cases in the last 15 days. They are figures from private health system in the City and Greater Buenos Aires, samples of a stressed health system and almost to the limit.

According to industry sources, the percentage of positivity went from 17% in the last week of March at 37% in the first week of April. The level of occupancy of beds in intensive care and general hospitalization rooms, meanwhile, is 90% on average, with peaks of 95% in some sanitariums.

Days ago, Claudio Belocopitt had been final: “With the curve like this, the private system can’t take it anymore four or five days, ”said the president of the Argentine Health Union (UAS) in dialogue with Radio Con Vos.

Although the sources consulted warn that it is difficult to predict with such precision when a healthcare system will collapse, they do admit that the situation is, at the very least, more complicated than ever.

In the admissions of private clinics and sanatoriums, such as Trinidad de Ramos Mejía, there are rows of people waiting to consult symptoms compatible with the coronavirus first. Photo: Juano Tesone

“The private health system is severely stressed, with the aggravation that Covid patients keep an occupied bed for between seven and days if they are cases moderate, Y from 20 to 30 days if they are serious “, explains Hugo Magonza, member of the Board of Directors of the UAS and director of Cemic.

A postcard seen in the front row by Pablo Pratesi, head of Intensive Care at the Austral University Hospital, in Pilar. “We are at the limit of full occupancy in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU): we have only one bed left. And that in recent months we have increased the capacity in those rooms and in the general hospital rooms ”.

At the Olivos Clinic, the line of people with Covid symptoms is never shortened. It can take five hours to get tested. If the swab is positive and it is a serious case, the panorama that opens is worse: the intensive care room is complete.

They are systems that they usually work with almost full occupation. But the difference with the current situation, according to sources in the sector, is that rotation is slower due to the longer hospitalization times required by Covid patients. They say, for example, that the average in common rooms is two or three days for other pathologies. And in therapy of up to 7 for, for example, a cardiac intervention.

In the admissions of private clinics and sanatoriums, such as the Olivos Clinic of Vicente López, there are rows of people waiting to consult symptoms compatible with the coronavirus first. Photo: Juano Tesone

“A patient who comes from a surgery, which is between 24 and 72 hours and to whom you reserve a critical care bed just to recover in a high security environment. In Covid there is less turnover, “adds Magonza.

Another against the increase in cases is the low quality of care. It is that if the clinic with the highest level and lowest mortality is filled, two things can happen, both bad: that the patient is treated in alternative sectors, with less experienced personnel, or it is referred to another health center of lower quality. This is admitted by sources close to the private health sector.

“We must put into the daily agenda all serious patients, including cancer patients, those who had an accident, those of Covid. Every day you have to do engineering work so that no one is left unattended “Pratesi remarks.

All this in the framework of more than a year of pandemic, which left to the completely exhausted medical staff. “Intensive therapy specialties are the ones with the most burnout in the world -adds Pratesi- and the economic equation is very bad, with which it is very difficult to find people who want to work from that “.

Salary increases in all specialties lost against inflation, despite the fact that sanatoriums and clinics saved, according to different estimates, up to 70% of expenses for studies and interventions that were stopped, indicate sources close to the private health sector.

However, there is still some margin despite the high occupancy level: other rooms that are not intensive therapy, such as coronary units or guard units, can still be adapted and divide rooms to accommodate two people instead of one. Also, have patients lie on their stomach and with their head on their side (prone position) in the general hospital ward in order to improve oxygenation, and take them to intensive care only when they need a respirator.

“The health system tends to adapt to needs. If necessary, we will enable other centers and provide them with staff and resources -assures Magonza-. We are going to do the impossible so that everyone is taken care of ”.

