With the arrival of the “second wave” already installed in the country and the new variants of coronavirus circulating throughout the region, the need to continue with the vaccination plan is one of the priorities of the Government that announced this Saturday how you will deliver Sinopharm vaccines (China) that arrived in the last hours.

The 909 thousand doses They will be distributed according to the criteria established by the Ministry of Health of the Nation, related to the population of each district.

In this way to the province of Buenos Aires will arrive 348,300 dose; to Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 61,200; to Catamarca, 9,000; to Chaco, 24,300; to Chubut, 12,600; to Córdoba, 75,600; to Corrientes, 22,500; to Entre Ríos, 27,900; and Formosa, 12,600.

On the other hand, 15,300 correspond to Jujuy; to La Pampa, 7,200; to La Rioja, 8,100; to Mendoza, 39,600; to Missions, 25,200; to Neuquén, 13,500; to Río Negro, 15,300; to Salta, 28,800; to San Juan, 16,200; to San Luis, 10,800; to Santa Cruz, 7,200; to Santa Fe, 70,200; to Santiago del Estero, 19,800; to Tierra del Fuego, 3,600 and Tucumán, 34,200.

The shipment arrived Thursday night at Ezeiza International Airport on Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1051. The authorities explained that each of the shipments that arrive in the country goes through a customs clearance process, reception, thermal control, counting, fractioning and conditioning, to later be distributed to the 24 jurisdictions, where the same process is repeated until arrival at the vaccination centers.

On the other hand, yesterday also finalized the distribution in each of the jurisdictions of the new batch of 306,000 doses of component 1 corresponding to the tenth shipment of vaccines Sputnik V, transferred on a flight landed in Ezeiza last Tuesday.

According to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor of the Ministry of Health, until this noon they had been distributed throughout the country 5,408,345 vaccines and 4,178,896 had been applied.

The online registry, which allows real-time monitoring of the immunization operation, also shows that there are 3,495,125 people who received one dose and 683,771 who were inoculated with both.

One of the central issues that will be discussed this afternoon in the meeting between President Alberto Fernández and the Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, will be precisely the distribution of vaccines.

On the side of the Buenos Aires president, one of the most repeated complaints in recent months was that the doses they came by dropper and that they no longer have stock to continue with the vaccination.