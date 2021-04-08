The Head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, will give a press conference with details about the new measures that will be implemented in the City of Buenos Aires, following the announcement by President Alberto Fernández about the new restrictions to stop the advance of the second wave of coronavirus.

The porteño president will be accompanied by his deputy head of government, Diego Santilli; the Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel; the Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña; the Minister of Health, Fernan Quirós, and the Secretary of Transportation and Public Works, Juan Jose Mendez.

The conference is agreed for 8.15, at the headquarters of the Buenos Aires Executive in Uspallata 3160 in the neighborhood of Parque Patricios, the president

The conference will be the day after the head of state to ban the population to circulate between midnight and 6 in the morning; the suspension of social activities in private homes and the closing of bars and restaurants after 11 pm.

This measure, along with the restriction on public transport, among others, will be in effect from 0 am this Friday until April 30. The DNU has not yet been published in the Official Gazette.

New restrictions

-In the AMBA region they can only use public transport of working passengers considered essential, the entire educational community and those who have already been expressly authorized.

-I know group trips are suspended for the whole country of Graduates and Graduates, Study and Tourist Groups.

– In the areas of the country where there is a greater epidemiological and sanitary risk, the following measures will also be taken: a. Social activities are suspended in private homes.

b. Social gatherings in public outdoor spaces of more than 20 people are suspended.

c. Casino, Bingo, Nightclubs or any party room activities are suspended.

d. The recreational practice of any sport in closed places where more than 10 people participate is suspended.

and. Bars and restaurants are closed at 11pm.

F. Circulation is prohibited between 00.00 and 06.00 in the morning of each day. Depending on the jurisdictions, the authorities may only extend these hours depending on the specificities of each place.

– These care measures will be in effect from 0 am this Friday, April 9 until April 30. The National Government will carefully evaluate the correct implementation of the measures.

News in development.