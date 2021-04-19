Although until this Monday they remained open, the City gyms They must close their doors as of Tuesday, due to a resolution that was published in the Official Gazette. Only those with outdoor spaces will be able to continue working.

The restriction for the practice of sports in closed spaces was among the decisions announced last week by the national government. But since there was no specific mention of gyms, they remained in operation.

According to sources in the sector, inspectors from the Government Control Agency began to communicate the decision on Monday, and warned that they could continue working to communicate the decision to clients and reorganize, those who have the possibility, the system for granting shifts.

News in development

