In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus in Argentina, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, will meet at Casa Rosada with the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and his Transport partner, Mario Meoni, to “analyze the reinforcement of prevention measures“on public transport.

As confirmed to Clarion sources from Casa Rosada, the meeting will take place this Tuesday from 10:00 am in the office of the Chief of Staff, where the focus will be on “as prevention, ventilation and control measures in public transport.

In addition, the meeting will serve to “analyze passenger traffic data“in public transport, after the new restrictions implemented by the national government began to apply last Friday.

The meeting will take place after a group of experts asked on Monday that the National Executive analyze “closing measures with a beginning and an end” to stop the number of coronavirus infections.

The specialists stated that “the second wave is not more of the same”, since “the new variants wreaked havoc in other countries”, and warned: “It is almost a new pandemic.”

Transportation is another critical point in the middle of the second wave. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

During the conclave led by Santiago Cafiero with Carla Vizzotti at the headquarters of the national government, the experts requested “restriction of group recreational activities, mainly in closed spaces and amateur sports.”

After the meeting, in which the specialists participated virtually for three hours, official sources stated that “the new restrictions are recent“, so” the results will be seen after 10 days. “



“If we do not lower the circulation of the people we are not going to lower the circulation of the virus”, official sources underlined, that they specified that lThe experts request “more restrictive measures for circulation in the AMBA and large urban centers.”

Along these lines, the Executive stated that “andhe starting point of the second wave is very different from last year“, since” en 2020 we had cases in the AMBA that later spread to the interior of the country, but now there is circulation of the virus throughout the territory. “

Regarding the use of intensive therapy beds, Casa Rosada recognized that they are analyzing “lto suspension of scheduled surgeries “, with the purpose of” having back the therapy beds for covid. “

“Today we have another context. Last year, intensive care units were available to covid patients. Today there are scheduled surgeries and traffic accidents increased, which last year dropped significantly, “they reflected.

