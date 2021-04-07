The Febrile Emergency Units (UFU) that the City installed together Public hospitals, they will extend their hours of operation until midnight from this week. The decision was made based on the fact that many of them have seen, for days, rows of people who comes with symptoms compatible with the coronavirus to consult and undergo the corresponding test.

In it Durand hospital, which already started with the extended hours, on Tuesday night there was a block in line. A similar image had been seen in other Buenos Aires health centers. Even during the Easter weekend.

On Tuesday night, at the Caballito hospital there were people waiting for four hours. There were residents of the City and also people from districts such as Merlo or Lomas de Zamora, where they had not been able to test themselves.

This Wednesday morning, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, acknowledged that the UFU served 3,000 people on Tuesday. And he explained that in part it happens because many people go to these places although they do not have symptoms, instead of going to the Detect devices or the places designated for tourists who visit the City or residents who return from a trip.

“To those UFU people with symptoms should goThere is an infrastructure of doctors, studies, nurses, other health workers to attend to people at risk, to carry out clinical examinations; the care process is slow due to the examination and the complementary study; the people who go to the UFU must be the ones who are sick, the ones who feel bad, explained the Buenos Aires official.

“With the aim of increasing capacity and guaranteeing free and quality medical care in the face of the increase in cases, this week the opening hours will be extended from 8 to 0. Before they worked from 8 to 20 “, they expressed through a statement from the Buenos Aires Government, and added:” To carry it forward health personnel will be strengthened at each of these points. Also the UFU of the Penna and Ramos Mejía hospitals they maintain 24-hour attention. “

Buenos Aires hospitals have 22 Febrile Emergency Units that so far have served 367,607 people. Of the total, 356,483 were tested (64% residents of the City) and 24% were confirmed with coronavirus.

According to official information, according to data from the last fifteen days, the positivity index grew by 65% among residents and 35% among those arriving from the GBA to be tested in Buenos Aires hospitals.

Located next to the hospital guards, the purpose of the UFU is to reduce the circulation within hospitals of patients who may be infected and still do not know it. Therefore, those who present symptoms compatible with the disease should go to the UFU closest to their home, where they will be evaluated and swabbed if appropriate.

The UFU began to work on April 10 of last year. From that moment they tested at the rate of 987 people per day.

.In the last fifteen days, between March 22 and April 5, always according to official information, those tested were 39,164, 2,610 per day on average. 66% were residents of the City and the remaining 34% of the GBA and other districts. As for the positives, they were 11,137. And on Tuesday, according to the data offered by Quirós, they received 3,000 patients.

Regarding positivity, in the group of those who are 20 years old or more, it remains between 28% and 32%. What varies significantly is the number of tested according to the band. Thus, there were 10,652 people between the ages of 20 and 29 who swabbed. 8,815 among those aged 30 to 39; 6,536 from 40 to 49; 4,409 from 50 to 59; 2,217 from 60 to 69; 728 from 70 to 79 and 123 from 80 years or more.

