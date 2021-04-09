The City detached itself from the new provisions announced Wednesday by the national government and decided extend the operation of bars and restaurants by one hour overnight. Horacio Rodriguez Larreta thus acceded to the demands of the gastronomic sector, who was considering filing a precautionary measure to continue working until midnight.

A) Yes, the gastronomic places will have to close their doors at 23, but customers will be able to stay inside until midnight. A dribble to the DNU. A nod to the merchants in this field. On the other hand, bars and restaurants began to advance the openings of their premises and also the hours of dinners; even by 19.

What does the universe of gastronomy represent in the economy of the City? It is estimated that it employs hundreds of thousands of people. Sources from the Buenos Aires government indicated that, among hundreds of other items and industries, it affects 1.5% of the total collection of Gross Income -a tax that reflects consumption-, around $ 4,000 million.

According to official numbers, pre pandemic had 10,000 stores with 65,000 registered jobs and 35,000 informal jobs (estimated). Post pandemic the number dropped to 8,000 stores with 50,000 registered employees and 28,000 informal jobs.

Pizzerias, empanada houses, bars, restaurants, ice cream parlors, franchises, and fast food chains, grouped under the Argentine Association of Brands and Franchises, released a statement to reject the restrictions. “The gastronomic industry is not a source of contagion, but a sector that groups more than 300,000 employees and is one of the engines of the economy. The night time represents on average almost 55% of the sector’s turnover, any type of restriction will have a great impact on the turnover and profitability of the industry, “they said.

For example, in the case of pizzerias and empanada houses, they estimate that 70% of the billing is concentrated in night care.

“We understand that preventing a restaurant or bar from serving dinner means that it may be lost the third shift of many people. But we are going through a critical moment, forced to make a balance between the health situation and employment sources, “they said from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Economic Development and Production.

“The gastronomic ones recovered the activity between 40 and 60%, depending on the particularities. Those who are working the most are the bars and restaurants located in the neighborhoods. But in this context of increasing infections, it is necessary to strengthen care and comply with all the provisions. On the other hand, we highlight that they are being fulfilled. In the particular case of gastronomy, everything was step by step, which made it possible to organize the protocols so that they were not a source of contagion, “they added.

Since the onset of the pandemic, and then the quarantine, Buenos Aires bars and restaurants have been adapting the uses and operation of their businesses to existing protocols. They started with delivery, then added take away; later came the authorization to work with tables on the sidewalks, patios and terraces; also the extension towards the streets, with tables next to the cordon; then the 30% capacity was enabled inside the premises, and later opening until 2 in the morning.

In this new context, and through social networks, bars and restaurants began to inform their customers of the schedule changes. Basically, anticipating the openings, the happy hour and also the dinners. For example, at the cocktail bar 878Bar (Thames 878) they brought the opening forward an hour, from 6 to 5 pm, and the traditional happy hour will be held from 17 to 19. In the famous Aramburu Restó They also extended hours, with new shifts for dinners: 18.30 and 19. And they continue with the two traditional shifts of 20.30 and 22.15. On The Force Bar (Dorrego 1409) brought the opening to 5:00 p.m. The Japanese Garden restaurant also announced on social media the changes in night hours: at 7:00 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9:00 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

“With a lot of effort we were accommodating to all the changes. This will not be the exception, we will readjust,” he told Clarion Sebastián, managing partner of the BlueDog brewery (Bucarelli 2340), in Villa Urquiza. “U.S We have been complying with the protocols to the letter, with 30% capacity inside the premises and we are making very good use of a garden that we have in front of us, it compensates for the lack of a sidewalk. Here we work a lot with people from the neighborhood and this allowed us to stand up. We opened three years ago and the pandemic caught us in a very good job peak. We are taking it forward “, Sebastian hopes.

The ATP allowed him to sustain salaries between April and December 2020. But He demands more help from the City: “The exemption of two months of ABL and the 6 of Gross Income is insufficient. But it is also a misleading advertisement because not all of us can access it,” he warned. In the case of the ABL, the merchants cannot have debts but, having all crossed by the pandemic, the payment of taxes is made uphill.

