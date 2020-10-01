Highlights: Danger of second wave of corona in some states of the country

Experts warn people to be vigilant during the festive season

The second wave of Corona is expected in the capital Delhi and Kerala

Experts are advising to be vigilant in winter season

new Delhi

Unlock-5 Guidelines have started in the country from today. This time theaters have also been allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. However, the growing new cases of Corona in Kerala and Punjab have given tension. Experts are calling this the risk of the second wave of this deadly virus and are anticipating that it may increase the odds in the coming festive season. Not only this, experts are also giving advice to stay alert from this deadly virus during the winter season.

The first peak in Delhi came in June

The number of new cases of Kovid-19 has increased in the capital Delhi, Kerala. The first peak of Corona in Delhi was seen in June when on an average new cases were getting around 3,000. In the beginning and end of July, the number of cases started decreasing daily and during this time around 1,000 new cases were being received in the capital.

Second Wave in August – September?

However, since mid-August, the number of corona cases in Delhi started gradually increasing again and on September 9, 4,039 new cases were reported in the capital. According to the data of the state government, the number of corona cases in Delhi has crossed 2.5 lakh. On Wednesday, 3,827 new cases were found in Delhi. NITI Aayog member VK Paul said, “We are seeing a second peak in Delhi, Punjab and Kerala.”

Kerala is also beginning to give tension

Similarly, new cases of corona are also increasing gradually in Kerala. A decrease in new cases was reported in the first week of September. However, cases started to increase here during September 16-22 and in the week of September 23-29, there were 5,898 new cases in the state.

Good news from these 4 states

The good thing is that so far the cases of corona are coming down in the big states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which are under the fear of Corona. In addition, some other states are seeing a decrease in corona cases.

Maximum cases from 5 cities of Punjab

As of Tuesday, 16,824 active cases of Kovid-19 have been registered in Punjab. Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Mohali, Amritsar and Patiala have recorded the highest number of new cases. The number of people who died of corona in the state has increased to 3,359. On Tuesday, 1,100 new cases were reported in the state. With this, the number of corona patients in Punjab has increased to 1,12,460.

The next few months are very important

According to health experts, the next few months are going to be very important. VK Paul said, ‘We were locked in the beginning. At that time, there were fears that Corona’s peak may come in June. But the winter season increases respiratory diseases. So we need to be vigilant and try to reduce the new courses of Corona. ‘

Big festivals are coming, do not ignore masks

Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) President K Srinath Reddy insisted that people wear masks during festivals like Durga Puja, Chhath, Diwali. He said, ‘The festival season is coming. In such a situation, we need to be more vigilant and celebrate our happiness with caution. More congestion in indoor or outdoor will allow this deadly virus to infect more people in less time and such events can be super spreader events.

Reddy said that we must wear masks and avoid crowds. He said that people should let this year pass with patience and peace. Its reward will be that we can win this deadly virus till next year.