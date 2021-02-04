Right-wing extremists carried out attacks in Freital five years ago. Now contributors are sentenced again. The court finds clear words.

DRESDEN taz | When judge Hans Schlüter-Staats announced the judgments in the Dresden Higher Regional Court on Thursday afternoon, the four right-wing extremists showed no emotion, just stared into the room. You saw it coming, perhaps even worse. Sebastian S., a beefy 27-year-old who appeared in a sweater with crossed rifles and “Defense Germany” inscribed, received a prison sentence of two and a half years. In addition, Ferenc A., Stephanie T. and the former NPD city councilor Dirk Abraham have up to two years’ probation.

The quartet is said to have participated in a series of acts of violence in Freital in the summer of 2015, which caused a sensation nationwide. As elsewhere, hatred against the arrival of refugees was brewing in the Saxon city. In Freital, however, a vigilante group developed from a vigilante group that organized itself in a chat group and carried out attacks against asylum shelters or political opponents for months. In the end, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office determined that in 2018 seven men and one woman were sentenced as right-wing terrorists to prison terms of up to ten years. Three of them are still in custody today.

Since September there have been negotiations against the second row, against the four now convicted, including Freitaler. Judge Schlüter-Staats reminds us that it is about “very serious acts of violence that not only shook Freital”. The aim was to “keep refugees away from the city or to drive them away”, including by using violence against their supporters. It had come to “stages of escalation”, from stop to stop the inhibitions had fallen.

Above all, Sebastian S. was involved at the time. He was already part of the vigilante group, later also of the conspiratorial group. And he was also present in an attack on the car of the former Freital Left City Councilor Michael Richter and on an office of his party. Ferenc A., a 31-year-old bald man, also took part in the car attack. Michael Richter was a “preferred object of hate” for right-wing extremists, Schlüter-Staats recalls. Because he was both left-wing and committed to helping refugees. The consequences for the local politician were “considerable”: He then lived in fear and finally left the city.

A refugee injured with an explosive device

Sebastian S. was acquitted, however, in connection with an attack on an asylum shelter. A window was blown up there with reinforced firecrackers, and a refugee was injured in the eye by a broken glass. Some of the explosives were 130 times more powerful than conventional fireworks. “That was extremely dangerous,” said Schlüter-Staats. “People could have suffered serious damage.” But: S. had stated that he had not taken part in the action and that the contrary could not be proven with certainty.

The court sees not only Sebastian S., but also Ferenc A. and Dirk Abraham, who was a member of the Freital city council for the NPD until 2019, as members of the terror group. These two would also have participated intensively in their chats, fueled them racially. “They wanted to belong.” The NPD politician also ensured encrypted communication and provided addresses of accommodations or the information that the Left Office was equipped with safety glass. In addition, both men sprayed with others in Freital slogans such as “No home” or “Kanaken piss you off”. They were also there at a photo shoot of the group on a Freitaler Berg – with a swastika flag, Bengalos and Hitler salutes. Both received two years’ imprisonment, suspended on probation.

Stephanie T. was also there on the mountain. She was one of the first to organize anti-asylum demos in Freital, she was also part of the chat group and was in a relationship with one of those who had already been convicted. When he was in custody, she warned him in a letter not to “whistle” to the “comrades”. “Think of our ideals.” She was a supporter and in the picture about everything, says Schlüter-Staats. There are six months probation for it.

Confessions and relativizations

In the process, all four convicts had testified – and their actions relativized. They “got carried away”, were only marginally involved, and there could be no question of terror. They could not remember much, some referred to their difficult childhood and asserted that they had broken away from their convictions. Their defense lawyers demanded fines or suspended sentences not exceeding two years. The attorney general, however, had demanded sentences of up to three years and two months in prison.

Schlüter-Staats makes it clear that the convicts were not concerned citizens, but that they were “racially based” and “enjoyed violence” even before the anti-asylum protests. It was also “undoubtedly” a terrorist group, “downright paradigmatic”. Because the right-wing extremists had coordinated and committed serious crimes with a common will.

Schlüter-Staats calls the evasions of the convicted “ridiculous”. The fact that, for example, the NPD man Abraham wants a chat comment on the attack on an asylum shelter (“looks good”) to be ironically understood, amounts to “an insult to the intelligentsia”. His claims that alcohol-related “film tears” during the photo shoot or the spraying campaign were protective claims. And Schlüter-Staats warns: If the 53-year-old becomes a criminal again with just one offense of opinion, the probation will be invalid.

Abraham acknowledges the announcement with a nod. The judge also urged Stefanie T. to be cautious: her detachment from the right-wing extremist ideology has not yet been really convincing and has only been asserted “unengaged and formally” in the process. Stefanie T. and the others follow the verdict rather bored. And they benefit from the long duration of the proceedings, which brings them a penalty discount and thus the suspended sentences.

“Disappointing” for those affected

Associate prosecutor Kati Lang, who represents refugees from one of the attacked accommodations, accepts the verdict “with mixed feelings”. Although the court found “clear words”, the mitigation of the sentence due to the length of the proceedings and the acquittal for Sebastian S. in connection with the attack on the asylum accommodation were “disappointing” for her client.

In Freital itself the situation had finally calmed down. Only the death of the son of a well-known right-wing extremist, who was probably accidentally shot by his brother, caused quite a stir. Lord Mayor Uwe Rumberg (independent) did not want to comment on the recent judgment. A spokesman told the taz that he had already said “sufficient” about the first ruling in 2018.

Rumberg initially downplayed the acts and also criticized the asylum policy. In the end, he condemned “extremist violence”. In the summer of 2020, Rumberg and eight other local MPs finally resigned from the CDU because of “major differences in content”.

The left-wing politician from Freital, Steffi Brachtel, who was herself a victim of the terrorist group, therefore remains cautious. The right-wing extremists had sprayed her name on a house wall with threats, blew up her mailbox and attacked her son. Brachtel speaks of a possibly “deceptive calm” because many of those who protested against the refugees at the time are still there. It is therefore good that the investigation continued after the first judgment and that an “appropriate” judgment has now been made. Only the NPD man Abraham deserved a severe punishment as a source of information, Brachtel believes. Even now, the right-wing extremist entanglements in and around Freital continue to apply.

In fact, the investigation of the Freital terror series did not end with Thursday’s verdict. Because since the end of January there has been another, final trial against three more supporters, two men and one woman, 34 to 56 years old. They are accused of having also been part of the chat group or of having participated in an attack on an alternative housing project in Dresden. The trio also admitted the allegations – but otherwise were rather taciturn.