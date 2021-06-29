OfMarion Neumann shut down

Could a shorter interval between the first and second vaccination prevent the spread of the delta variant? The demand for a change in vaccination strategy is growing.

Berlin – Six weeks apart. This is the period recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) between the first and second corona vaccination for the mRNA vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. In the case of vaccination with Astrazeneca, an interval of three months is currently recommended. Are these periods of time too long to prevent the dangerous Delta variant of the virus from spreading?

Doctors have already pointed out that a first dose of vaccine alone only protects against the virus mutation to a very limited extent. In the Bundestag, therefore, the first voices from the opposition are being heard calling for a change in strategy on the subject of vaccination and calling for a shorter period between first and second vaccinations. This was initially reported by the world.

Prefer a second Corona vaccination: Demand is loud because of the Delta variant

Janosch Dahmen, a member of the Green Party and member of the Bundestag’s health committee, relies on “hard data”. “With a view to the delta variant, the second vaccination should urgently be brought forward for mRNA vaccines and should take place three weeks after the first vaccination,” he says in the world quoted. However, his requirement only applies to the mRNA active ingredients.

As for Astrazeneca, there is a lack of relevant data, said the MP, who is himself a medical doctor. In his opinion, cross-vaccination is possible: three weeks after the first dose of Astrazeneca, an mRNA vaccine was used for the second vaccination. “This enables significantly faster second vaccinations with the same or better effectiveness,” explains Dahmen.

Despite fear of delta variant: the expert has concerns about changing the vaccination strategy

The desire for a new vaccination strategy comes not only from the ranks of the Greens, but also from the FDP parliamentary group. “The Standing Vaccination Commission should revise its recommendation on vaccination intervals and bring forward the timing of the second vaccination,” demands Andrew Ullmann. The FDP man is an infectiologist and sits on the health committee for the party.

The change in vaccination strategy is more critical, according to the world Christine Falk, President of the German Society for Immunology. “If we change the strategy for the second vaccination now, we are jeopardizing the speed of the first vaccination,” she is quoted as saying. They do not recommend adapting the Stiko recommendation with regard to the time intervals.

Prefer second vaccinations? RKI wants to wait for Stiko recommendations

Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), said in turn that they expected Stiko to make “appropriate recommendations”. However, not enough data is available for this. (nema)

A new study on the effectiveness of mRNA vaccines is currently giving hope. Does the corona protection last for years after the vaccination?

List of rubric lists: © Fabian Sommer / dpa