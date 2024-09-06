The Vermont Health Authority has recommended that residents in more populous areas, such as Burlington, stay indoors between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., when mosquitoes are most active, according to the Daily Mail.

47 mosquito clusters infected with the virus were found in 11 communities, a significant increase compared to last year, when only 14 clusters were detected in three cities.

This coincided with the announcement of curfews in several Massachusetts counties, where many summer events including festivals and concerts were postponed. Cases of EEE have been on the rise since the Covid pandemic, although the virus remains relatively rare.

Earlier, Stephen Perry, a 41-year-old father of four, died in New Hampshire after contracting the virus, the state’s first death in a decade. Without a vaccine or treatment for the virus, prevention remains the best way to deal with this health threat.

EEE virus belongs to the Togaviridae family and Alphavirus genus, is transmitted through mosquito bites, and causes severe encephalitis in humans and horses.