Second Ukrainian basketball player Kozachenko dies after attack in Germany

Ukrainian basketball player “Giants Dusseldorf” Artem Kozachenko, who was attacked in Oberhausen, Germany, died in hospital. This is reported on website club.

The conflict occurred on the evening of February 11 in Oberhausen. Kozachenko, along with another Ukrainian basketball player Vladimir Ermakov, was attacked when they got off the bus. The attacker turned out to be a 15-year-old schoolboy of German-Turkish origin, who had previously committed attacks and robberies.

The athletes were stabbed. Ermakov died, and Kozachenko was hospitalized.

Ermakov and Kozachenko played for the youth team ART Giants (U-19) from Dusseldorf. As a member of the Ukrainian youth team (U-16), Ermakov competed at the 2022 European Championships in Bulgaria.