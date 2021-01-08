US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has resigned following the recent attack on the Capitol in Washington. The Wall Street Journal reports.

In a statement to incumbent US President Donald Trump, the minister called the protesters’ attack a “turning point” for herself.

DeVos became the second US secretary to resign after the riots in Washington. Earlier, the US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced the decision to step down. In an open letter to the employees of the ministry, she wrote that she could not stay away from the events that had taken place.

Amid the unrest in the American capital, Trump’s adviser on Russia and Eurasia Ryan Tully and four other employees of the presidential administration also resigned. Among them are Chief of Staff of the First Lady Stephanie Grisham, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and Secretary of Protocol Ricky Niceta.

On January 6, Republican protesters stormed the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and House of Representatives interrupted the meeting, which was planned to approve the results of the last elections and Democrat Joseph Biden as president of the country.