LaLiga has also announced the schedules of the third day of LaLiga Smartbank and, as in LaLiga Santander, there are also games on Friday and Monday.
These are the match times
Friday 25 September
21:00 Malaga-Alcorcón
Saturday 26 September
16:00 Zaragoza-Las Palmas
18:15 Logroñés-Castellón
18:15 Sporting-Girona
20:30 Fuenlabrada-Albacete
Sunday 27 September
12.00 Lugo-Almeria
16.00 Mallorca-Sabadell
18.15 Ponferradina-Rayo Vallecano
18.15 Tenerife-Mirandés
20.30 Leganés-Cartagena
Monday 28 September
21.00 Oviedo-Espanyol
