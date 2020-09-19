LaLiga has also announced the schedules of the third day of LaLiga Smartbank and, as in LaLiga Santander, there are also games on Friday and Monday.

These are the match times

Friday 25 September

21:00 Malaga-Alcorcón

Saturday 26 September

16:00 Zaragoza-Las Palmas

18:15 Logroñés-Castellón

18:15 Sporting-Girona

20:30 Fuenlabrada-Albacete

Sunday 27 September

12.00 Lugo-Almeria

16.00 Mallorca-Sabadell

18.15 Ponferradina-Rayo Vallecano

18.15 Tenerife-Mirandés

20.30 Leganés-Cartagena

Monday 28 September

21.00 Oviedo-Espanyol