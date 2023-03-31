Naughty Dog has released a second update to address some of the many complaints leveraged at its recently launch and poorly recieved The Last of Us Part 1 PC port, this one primarily targeting memory and performance concerns.

The Last of Us Part 1 finally launched for PC earlier this week after a 25-day delay designed to ensure it would debut “in the best shape possible.” Unfortunately, and despite that delay, PC purchasers on Steam quickly began reporting a host of technical issues – including inconsistent frame rates, regular crashes, stuttering, long load times, and poor optimization – soon garnering the port a Mostly Negative rating on Valve’s storefront.

Since then, Naughty Dog has acknowledged player’s complaints, saying it’s “heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you’ve reported.”

The Last of Us Part I – PC features trailer.

Soon after, the studio released a first hotfix Primarily aimed at addressing “stability and performance… and other smaller improvements”, although early word from players suggested little had changed post-patch. That’s now been followed by a second update targeting improvements to memory, performance, and “more”.

Specifically, the patch notes highlight the following changes:

Decreased PSO cache size to reduce memory requirements and minimize Out of Memory crashes

Added additional diagnostics for developer tracking purposes

Increased animation streaming memory to improve performance during gameplay and cinematics

Fix for crash on first boot

“The team is closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches”, Naughty Dog reitrates in its patch notesnoting that players can see the issues it’s currently tracking or investigating on its website.

If there’s any silver lining to be had in all of this, it’s that players have been making the most of The Last of Us Part 1’s troubled PC port by turning its many, ridiculous glitches – from big bushy eyebrows to inappropriate wetness – into memes.