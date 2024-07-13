Um die Wirkung des Auftritts zu verstehen, muss man wissen, dass das „Time“-Magazin Taraji P. Henson, die aus der Serie „Abbott Elementary“ und aus Filmen wie „Hidden Figures“ bekannt ist, in diesem Jahr zum zweiten Mal unter die „hundert einflussreichsten Menschen der Welt“ wählte. Und die BET-Awards werden seit 2001 vom größten afroamerikanischen TV-Sender verliehen; mehr als drei Millionen Zuschauer sahen die Gala.

Schon während der Sendung teilten Tausende Menschen Hensons Bemerkungen über das „Project 2025“. Über die Forderungen, die die „Heritage Foundation“ an einen nächsten republikanischen Präsidenten stellt, war schon häufig berichtet worden; die „New York Times“ widmete ihnen bereits im vergangenen Sommer eine große Geschichte. Die Pläne des Think Tanks, die von mehr als hundert rechtskonservativen Organisationen unterstützt werden, decken sich mit vielem, was Trump immer wieder sagt: Man will die Verwaltung mit treuen Gefolgsleuten besetzen, Migranten ohne Papiere massenhaft abschieben und Klimaschutzregeln zurücknehmen.

Plötzlich googeln viele “Project 2025“

Bislang diskutierten öffentlich vor allem Journalisten, Wissenschaftler und Politiker das „Heritage“-Papier, das auf der Website des „Project 2025“ (https://www.project2025.org/) unter dem Stichwort „Policy“ zu finden ist. Aber nach Hensons Auftritt schien es von einem Medienthema zum Gegenstand einer breiten öffentlichen Debatte zu werden. Nach der Preisverleihung schnellte die Zahl der entsprechenden Posts in den sozialen Medien in die Höhe. Medien berichteten von einer sprunghaften Vermehrung der Google-Suchen, die zeitweise sogar populäre Suchbegriffe wie „Taylor Swift“ oder „NFL“ hinter sich gelassen hätten – der Google-Index für „Project 2025“ sei von 18 vor den BET Awards auf über 90 im Anschluss angestiegen, so „USA Today“. X-Threads, die die wichtigsten Punkte der „Heritage“-Plattform zusammenfassen, gingen viral – innerhalb von zwölf Tagen nach der Sendung sahen zum Beispiel achtzehn Millionen Menschen einen solchen Strang der Anwältin Emily Galvin-Almanza. Aktivisten kündigten für Ende Juli eine „Anti-Project 2025“- ­Demonstration auf dem New Yorker Times Square an.

Actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the BET Awards in Los Angeles. AFP

Some commentators also link Trump’s sudden attempts to distance himself in recent days to this increased attention. The Republican presidential candidate had written on his network “Truth Social” that he knew nothing about “Project 2025” and had no connection to it. This would only be credible insofar as Trump supposedly doesn’t read anyway and therefore may not have worked through all 900 pages. The think tank is also not formally allowed to campaign and emphasizes its independence.

Close to Trump’s agenda

However, ideologically, many of the plans correspond to what Trump says publicly and what his administration wanted to implement – in some cases unsuccessfully because courts put a stop to it. There is a lot of overlap in terms of personnel: CNN counted 240 former employees from Trump’s administration who are either directly involved in “Project 2025” or who support it through their organizations. Among them are at least four former cabinet members such as former Housing Secretary Ben Carson.

Trump is now more aggressively promoting his own platform, called “Agenda 47,” which is also to be the basis for the decisions at the Republican Party Convention next week. There are many similarities with the demands of “Heritage,” but also differences. For example, Trump wants to assure that he will not make any cuts to the tax-financed pension system known as Social Security or to Medicare. There are certainly forces within the party that urgently want to avoid such decisions.

From a “lean” to an authoritarian state?

Trump’s then advisor Steve Bannon issued the slogan of “dismantling the administrative state” at the beginning of his presidency. “Project 2025” and other contributions from Trump’s circle now focus more on using the state to their advantage. The “lean” state was always more rhetoric than reality. The supposedly free market was also a controlled one under Republican presidents; billions in subsidies flowed to the agricultural and weapons industries, either directly or in the form of massive tax breaks. And large authorities were set up not only by Democrats, but also by Republicans: Richard Nixon set up the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 1970, and George W. Bush set up the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which is responsible for deportations, in 2003. Nevertheless, the demand to reduce the influence of central government is part of the core repertoire of American conservatism, radicalized in the conspiracy narrative of the “deep state.”

Last week, people demonstrated in front of New York’s Trump Tower against “Project 2025.” Image

The “Heritage” version sounds like a radical “cleansing” and replacement with loyal officials. Kevin Roberts, head of the think tank, recently said that they are planning nothing less than a “second American revolution” – which will remain “bloodless” if the left “allows” it. While some see the authoritarian demands as a wish list of the most extreme forces, commentators such as Jeff Sharlet and Jeet Heer warn of fascist tendencies.

Wish list of Christian nationalists

How serious they are was underlined again by a number of Trump supporters this week at the “National Conservatism Conference” in Washington. Media such as “New York Magazine” found many parallels in the speeches of the assembled right-wing politicians with the recommendations of “Project 2025”. For example, Chris DeMuth from the “Heritage Foundation” declared marriage to be a unity of a man and a woman – as does the introductory paper of “Project 2025”, called the “Leadership Mandate”. It calls for all formulations relating to the rights of queer people to disappear from official government documents, and with them the associated policies.

Kevin Roberts is president of the think tank “Heritage Foundation”. AP

Speakers at the “NatCon” such as the philosopher Yoram Hazony, who is well-known in relevant circles, also alluded to the theory of the “Great Replacement,” according to which white people absolutely have to reproduce more than before in order to avoid being “replaced.” And Senator Josh Hawley said he was committed to Christian nationalism. Christian nationalists and evangelicals, who supported Trump during his first term in office, brought their own wish list to “Project 2025.” One of these is the demand for a ban on pornography, which Trump is likely to be rather cool about. The mailing of abortion drugs, which are used for the majority of all abortions, is also to be banned with the help of the “Comstock Act,” a law against “obscene” mail from the 19th century.

From media to talking point

In recent days, “Project 2025” has gone from being a topic for the “Beltway,” i.e. political insiders, to being a topic for the entire country. Actors and sports stars are writing about it on social media, as are people with jobs that have nothing to do with politics or the media. It could become a problem for Republicans if people who are otherwise well-disposed towards them feel threatened by the plans. The plans of the “Heritage Foundation,” for example, would also affect veterans, many of whom are disabled. They make up 30 percent of public sector employees – the authors want to drastically reduce the number of these jobs.

Many parents also spoke out on social media – they had read for the first time that Trump’s friends wanted to abolish the Department of Education and further weaken the public school system. Of course, false information was also shared: For example, the plan does not contain any recommendation to ban contraceptives. However, many Republicans have long been striving to remove contraceptives from Medicaid health insurance for the poor and from the insurance plans that employers must offer. This is what is meant when there is talk of an alleged impending “contraceptives ban” and it would mean a deterioration especially for poor people.

Lessons for the election campaign

The discussion about “Project 2025” and Trump’s attempts to distance himself from it show one thing above all: As long as the plans were discussed primarily by scientists and journalists, they hardly affected Trump and his supporters. They get nervous when their vision of the future is criticized in the mainstream.