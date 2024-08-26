Chihuahua.- The Epidemiology Sub-directorate of the Ministry of Health reported that the State Laboratory received the results of the studies sent to the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), which were negative for monkeypox (Mpox).

Gumaro Barrios Gallegos, deputy director of the area, reported that this is the second negative result that has been registered in Chihuahua. At the moment there are no suspected cases of this disease in the state. He reminded the population that, in case of presenting symptoms such as fever, muscle or body pain, fatigue, headache and swollen glands, they should go to the nearest medical unit.

People who have recently traveled or who have had direct contact with someone who is infected or who is suspected of having contracted the disease should also be alert to the signs of this disease.

Barrios Gallegos added that basic hygiene measures must be maintained, such as frequent hand washing, as well as cleaning and disinfecting common areas at home and at work.