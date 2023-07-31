The Public Prosecution Service is convinced that the two men who attacked then Ajax footballer Dusan Tadic in July 2022 wanted to rob him. The second suspect will appear in court on Wednesday, but denies everything, despite the fact that his DNA has been found. How do you keep that up?

Justice is prosecuting this Mohammed F. (20 years old) for his attempt to rob Tadic by force: attempted theft and open violence. His companion Mohamed El K. was acquitted of the first in February, because ‘the waiting and chasing is insufficient to assume that the purpose of those behaviors was to steal money or goods’. The fact that it is very difficult to answer the question ‘what was the purpose of that well-prepared attack’ is insufficient evidence to prove an attempted theft.

Yet the judiciary still assumes that. In the case of El K., the Public Prosecution Service has appealed. El K. was, incidentally, sentenced to six months in prison (two of which were suspended) for the violence he used.

Target of the attack?

The other Mohammed will be tried on Wednesday for both assault and attempted theft. The question ‘if not theft, what was the purpose of the attack?’ you don’t have to ask Mohammed F., by the way. “My client denies that he was there,” says his lawyer Niek Hendriksen.

The special thing is that DNA of Mohammed F. was found on a cigarette butt found at Tadic’s house. According to Hendriksen, F. denies that that DNA belongs to him. ,,He did not say it in so many words himself, but there is only one person who has the same DNA and that is his twin brother”, says Hendriksen. “However, he refuses to give his DNA and the judiciary cannot force him, because he is not a suspect.” F.’s pre-trial detention was lifted earlier this year.

Tadic was met on the night of July 27 to 28 after he had been out for dinner. When he parked his car at his house in Amsterdam South, he saw two men. When it turned out that they were targeting him, probably because of the expensive watch on his wrist, Tadic ran.

“We Got You”

The two men managed to hit him with a scooter. Tadic dealt a blow and was then grabbed by the neck. “We got you,” said the men. The footballer then pretended to surrender, only to run again. He eventually fled into a hotel and alerted the police.

It later turned out that there was a level beacon in the exhaust of the footballer’s car. CCTV from the area clearly showed how the two helmeted men were waiting prior to the attempted robbery. In the images, the police recognized Mohamed el K., who in the past was counted among the Top 600 (of frequent offenders), and Mohammed F.

