





By David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) – Some 5,000 train drivers on nearly a quarter of Britain’s rail network went on strike on Saturday as part of a campaign for higher wages after the country’s inflation hit a 40-year high.

The 24-hour strike organized by the train drivers’ union ASLEF is the second significant labor action this week on Britain’s rail network, after 40,000 members of the RMT and TSSA unions – which represent other rail workers – staged a major walkout on Wednesday. -fair.

Rising prices – consumer inflation is currently at 9.4% – and low wage increases have exacerbated labor tensions in sectors such as postal services, healthcare, schools, airports and the judiciary.

The rail strike is expected to cause “significant disruption” to services throughout Saturday and Sunday morning, according to Network Rail, which manages Britain’s rail infrastructure.

Nearly all services on seven of the country’s 34 train operators have been cancelled, including regional networks to the south east and east of England, as well as long-distance lines linking London to the south west and north east and to Edinburgh.

Great Britain’s rail services are run by foreign state-owned railway companies that receive short-term contracts and operating subsidies from the government. These subsidies have increased as passengers have stayed home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ASLEF Secretary General Mick Whelan said franchise agreements typically only provide for 2% salary increases for machinists.

“At this time of cost-of-living crisis, we believe this situation cannot continue,” Whelan told BBC radio.

Steve Montgomery, managing director of rail operator First Rail and president of Rail Delivery Group, said operators will only give higher pay increases if train drivers agree to changes in work practices that lead to cost savings.

“We’re not telling people to ‘work more hours,’ but to be more productive within the hours they currently have,” he said.

ASLEF plans to hold another one-day strike on August 13.



