Italy spin The Australian wins the sprint, at the end of a day that does not register changes in the general Caleb Ewan celebrates his victory on stage seven. / Dario Belingheri (afp)

The Australian Cyclist Caleb Ewan (Lotto) won the seventh stage of the Italy spin, this Friday in Termoli (southeast), two days after having also triumphed in the fifth stage.

Hungarian Attila valter (Groupama-FDJ) kept the pink ‘jersey’ of leader of the general classification after this long flat stage of 181 kilometers.