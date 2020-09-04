Belgian Wout Van Aert celebrates victory on the seventh stage of the Tour. BENOIT TESSIER / AP

The 25-year-old Belgian cyclist Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) repeated his triumph by winning this Friday the seventh stage of the Tour de France, played between Millau and Lavaur over 168 kilometers, his second partial victory in this French round as he was the fastest in a sprint reduced by the numerous cuts and losses of time in the peloton. Pogacar and Mikel Landa were left hanging in a group by the fans and lost 1m 21s. Britain’s Adam Yates kept the yellow jersey.

A day of wind and cuts with great work from the Bora-Hansgrohe teams, first, and Ineos, later, led to a massive arrival but less numerous than usual. Peter Sagan, new green jersey, could not finish the great work of his team, the Bora-Hansgrohe, and instead Wout Van Aert crossed the finish line celebrating his second victory in this edition ahead of the Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen and the French Bryan Coquart.