Lukas O. (19) is no longer being prosecuted for the manslaughter of Carlo Heuvelman (27) last summer in Mallorca. He was no longer in custody. This leaves three suspects of the worst incident of that violent night in July on the Spanish island. All nine suspects of that violence will face court today during a second preparatory session in Lelystad.

