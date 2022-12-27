One of the most anticipated anime series of 2023 is, without a doubt, the second season of Vinland Saga. Many are wondering where they can see this series that tells us the story of Thorfinn and his Viking friends. For your good luck, we already have the answer.

According to a tweet published by the official Netflix Anime account where it is confirmed that the second season of Vinland Saga will arrive at Netflix on January 9only now it will be run by Studio Mappa instead of Wit, which will no longer continue with this project.

The second season of this series follows the story of Thorfinn, who has to move on after the death of his eternal enemy Askeland. Now, the protagonist of this anime is bought by Ketil as a slave to work on a farm.

That is where Thorfinn meets a young man named Einar, who is also a slave like him. His meeting with Einar leads our protagonist to face his sins in order to finally find meaning in his life.

On the other hand, Canute is now King of England, he tried to extend his territory by establishing his promised land.

Where to read Vinland Saga manga?

If you are one of those who likes to read the manga after they got into the anime, we tell you that Vinland Saga has a total of 26 volumes which have been published since 2005 through the Kodansha publishing house in Japan.

Now, this is a manga that takes a long time and the publication rate, at least in the volumes, is annual because the chapters are monthly.

On the other hand, the best way to get the volumes is through Amazon, and the good thing is that you will find them in hardcover, but in English. Now if you want to go crazy, you can order the ones from Planeta Comics that are the Spanish edition.

What do you think of the confirmed date for Vinland Saga? Will you see her without fail?